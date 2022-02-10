Voice 5 Lessons From My HBCU Experience That Prepared Me to Run an Agency Recruiters must look at these institutions as the creative powerhouses they have always been There was never a feeling that being a student leader and a creative entrepreneur were incompatible lifestyles.Illustration by Patek for Adweek By David J. Butler5 mins ago 2023 will mark a decade since I departed Winston-Salem State University in service to something bigger than myself. David J. Butler @dave_hasWingz David J. Butler of HUE HOUSE is a creative consultant working in arts, education and culture. Recommended articles