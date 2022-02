As we enter Black History Month, we will once again find our social feeds filled with the swirl of Instagram posts, the one-time signature events and that single brand campaign to spotlight Black talent. And yet, here’s what too many marketers fail to remember: Black History Month is not a “check the box” exercise or the one time to speak to the Black community. Rather, it should be the beginning of the journey to amplify, celebrate, honor, connect and advocate for the Black community.