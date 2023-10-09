Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.
Last month, tens of thousands of activists swarmed New York, demanding that corporations and governments swiftly transition away from fossil fuels. Two days later, activist group Clean Creatives released a report showing that nearly 300 advertising and PR agencies work for fossil fuel brands.
Climate issues are also getting attention within the ad industry. Leaders in programmatic are inching toward a standardized process for measuring the carbon emissions associated with digital media; agencies are building out sustainability teams and partnerships to meet climate-related requests of their clients; and more than 700 agencies are pledging not to work with fossil fuel companies until they’ve demonstrated a successful clean energy transition plan.