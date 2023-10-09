Last month, tens of thousands of activists swarmed New York, demanding that corporations and governments swiftly transition away from fossil fuels. Two days later, activist group Clean Creatives released a report showing that nearly 300 advertising and PR agencies work for fossil fuel brands.

Climate issues are also getting attention within the ad industry. Leaders in programmatic are inching toward a standardized process for measuring the carbon emissions associated with digital media; agencies are building out sustainability teams and partnerships to meet climate-related requests of their clients; and more than 700 agencies are pledging not to work with fossil fuel companies until they’ve demonstrated a successful clean energy transition plan.