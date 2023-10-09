Sustainability News

3 Sustainability Sticking Points That Will Define Adland's Green Contributions

Creatives, activists and ad-tech leaders are coming together to tackle climate challenges

The decarbonization of programmatic, agencies' in-house climate literacy and their work for polluting clients represent some of the ad industry's biggest opportunities to impact the climate.Kacy Burdette
By Kathryn Lundstrom

Last month, tens of thousands of activists swarmed New York, demanding that corporations and governments swiftly transition away from fossil fuels. Two days later, activist group Clean Creatives released a report showing that nearly 300 advertising and PR agencies work for fossil fuel brands.

Climate issues are also getting attention within the ad industry. Leaders in programmatic are inching toward a standardized process for measuring the carbon emissions associated with digital media; agencies are building out sustainability teams and partnerships to meet climate-related requests of their clients; and more than 700 agencies are pledging not to work with fossil fuel companies until they’ve demonstrated a successful clean energy transition plan.

This story first appeared in the Oct. 10, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine.

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

