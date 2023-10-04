Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.
When wildfire smoke turned New York skies orange this summer, Lane Cooper* holed up in their Brooklyn apartment with multiple air filters on high blast, working remotely for PR firm Edelman. Their asthma means air quality indexes above 200 are extremely dangerous. Then, a resource manager asked them to work on the Shell account. They quit a month later.
Cooper is one of many ad and PR industry staffers who have left their jobs in recent years due, at least in part, to their employer’s work with fossil fuel companies.