'It's a Moral Issue': Creatives Are Quitting Agencies Over Fossil Fuel Clients

Adweek spoke with five people who've left jobs due, at least in part, to climate convictions

a person walking away from a room full of oil barrels
While some creatives chose to remain anonymous, others shared that they worked with Edelman, Ogilvy and McGarryBowen.Adweek/Getty Images
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

When wildfire smoke turned New York skies orange this summer, Lane Cooper* holed up in their Brooklyn apartment with multiple air filters on high blast, working remotely for PR firm Edelman. Their asthma means air quality indexes above 200 are extremely dangerous. Then, a resource manager asked them to work on the Shell account. They quit a month later.

Cooper is one of many ad and PR industry staffers who have left their jobs in recent years due, at least in part, to their employer’s work with fossil fuel companies.

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

