Sustainability

The 2023 Economy Will Test Advertisers' Commitment to Sustainability

Standards set this year will define the industry’s response to the climate crisis

a green piggy bank with a lit fuse on top
This year will show who stays committed to sustainability despite inflation and supply chain issues.John Lund/Getty Images
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

6 mins ago

 

As 2023 kicks off, the marketing industry is on the cusp of several major tipping points that will begin to define its role in the climate crisis.

Inflationary pressures are squeezing budgets. As a result, some experts report sustainability initiatives are stalled, while other industry leaders urge peers to keep climate top of mind. And as the industry struggles to agree on measurement standards and the scope of marketers’ responsibility when it comes to emissions, regulatory action will start to demand reporting on several climate measures.

Click for more from this issue

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

