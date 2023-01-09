As 2023 kicks off, the marketing industry is on the cusp of several major tipping points that will begin to define its role in the climate crisis.

Inflationary pressures are squeezing budgets. As a result, some experts report sustainability initiatives are stalled, while other industry leaders urge peers to keep climate top of mind. And as the industry struggles to agree on measurement standards and the scope of marketers’ responsibility when it comes to emissions, regulatory action will start to demand reporting on several climate measures.