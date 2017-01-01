The Feed
- Mindshare Wins Media Agency of Record Duties for Tyson Foods' Marquee Brands BREAKING
- James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Spinoff Series on Apple Music Will Have 16 Different Hosts BREAKING
- Facebook Is Testing Out Mid-Roll Ads to Further Boost Its Video Revenues BUZZED
- Lexus Is Returning to the Super Bowl This Year With an Ad Narrated by Minnie Driver BUZZED
- Ad Executive Who Helped Name the Big Mac Has Died at 89 03:00 PM
- Honda Awards Its Nearly $600 Million Media Buying Business to RPA 01:58 PM
- PayPal Is Shutting Down Internet Credit Pioneer Bill Me Later 11:43 AM
- 5 Internet of Things Products Marketers Should Keep an Eye on This Year 11:37 AM
- Ad of the Day: A Greek Seaside Town Clamors for Photos in Apple's Latest iPhone Ad 11:08 AM
- Leo Burnett Names Investor and Starcom Vet Andrew Swinand as North American CEO 10:25 AM
- RAPP Moves Forward With a New President in Its New York Office 09:01 AM
- Mountain Dew Celebrates the Exhilarating Feeling of Doing in a New Global Campaign 09:00 AM
- Westin Wants to Help You Unwind From the Harsh Realities of Travel With Wellness 08:00 AM
- Goldfish Crackers Are Set to Star in Some Very Cheesy Films 06:00 AM
- FX Won 4 Golden Globes, but Netflix Stole the Show With the Night's Best Ad Sunday
- 4 Robots From CES That You Might Want as Your Own Powered Pet Sunday
- Automakers Are Going All In With Integrating Voice Assistants Into Vehicle Dashboards Sunday
- As Tech Trends Come and Go, Arc Innovation Leader Argues Bots and AI Are Here to Stay Sunday
- What CP+B's Top Creative Technologists Learned From This Year's CES Sunday
- The CW Renews 7 Series, Including Broadcast’s Lowest-Rated Show Sunday
- Why Brands Can't Let AI, VR Hype Blur the Importance of Mobile Saturday
- How Corning Is Marketing One of the World's Oldest Technologies as the Key to the Future Saturday
- Deutsch CTO Explains Why Content Will Drive VR, and Where It Will Be in 5 Years Saturday
- Nick Offerman Trolled CES by Helping to Unveil a 'Device Like No Other' Saturday
- Hulu Lands Exclusive Streaming Rights to The Golden Girls Saturday
- What Facebook's Head of Advertising Wants to See Happen in 2017 Saturday
- PopSugar CEO Says VR Is Overhyped, and Self-Driving Cars Will Scale Friday
- These Are the Fast-Food Chains Where Digital Marketers Eat When They Cheat Friday
- Airbnb Is Testing 360° Live Video on Twitter and Periscope to Inspire Vacation Planners Friday
- How Interest Groups Will Improve the Quality of Mobile Content and Ads Friday
- Why More Brands Aren't Making Quality Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Experiences Friday
- Automakers Hijack CES, but It's as Much About the In-Car Experience as the Vehicles Friday
- Ad of the Day: AT&T Packs Loads of Classic TV and Film References Into Giddy DirecTV Ad Friday
- Here's What It's Going to Take for Brands to Win Over Consumers in 2017 Friday
- Wieden + Kennedy, Builder of Famous Brand Voices, Seeks New Ways of Talking at CES Friday
- Here Are 8 Interesting Digital Marketing Stats From This Week Friday
- Tinder Is Reminding CES Attendees That Real-Life Love Beats Virtual Reality Thursday
- 7 Ways the White House Is Preserving President Obama's Social Accounts Thursday
- Audi Will Return to the Super Bowl With Creative From Venables Bell & Partners Thursday
- U.S. Army Launches Full Agency Review for Account Worth Up to $4 Billion Thursday
- Frozen Meal Brand Is Looking for a Regular Guy for its Ad to Air Opposite the Super Bowl Thursday
- Carnival Is Going to Customize Its Cruises With Wearable Tech Thursday
- 4 Survival Trends People Will Turn to in 2017 That Marketers Need to Understand Thursday
- Samsung's New Year's Campaign Reminds Us That Working Out Is Actually Pretty Weird Thursday
- Turner Just Launched a Full-Service, In-House Sports Marketing Agency for Brands Thursday
