Q&A: Can This Half an Onion in a Bag Get More Twitter Followers Than Donald Trump? It has 614,000 in less than a week
Billy Zane Helps Launch KFC's New Menu Item as the Brand's Latest Celebrity Colonel Actor known for playing rich guys promotes 'Georgia Gold'
Facebook Is Testing Ad Placement on the Messenger Home Screen Also trying out a 'Stories' feature for the flagship app
Heinz Is Skipping the Super Bowl, but Has This Idea for the Monday After Shouldn't it be a national holiday?
7 Digital Ad Alternatives You Can Buy for the Same Price as a Super Bowl TV Spot How about 90 Snapchat Discover takeovers for $5 million?
Snickers to Air the First Live Super Bowl Ad, Following a 36-Hour Livestream From the Set 30-second Adam Driver spot will kick off the third quarter
When the Weather Is Bad, Digital Billboards for the 'Baywatch' Movie Will Try to Cheer You Up They use data to target cold folks
GE Teams Up With the Boston Celtics to Put Its Logo on Their Uniforms Multiyear partnership also includes data, analytics
