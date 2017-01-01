The Feed
Sponsored Content
Advertisement

Editor's Picks

Ad Executive Who Helped Name the Big Mac Has Died at 89 Jack Goldsmith also co-founded agency MARC USA
James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Spinoff Series on Apple Music Will Have 16 Different Hosts Each episode has a different celeb pairing
FX Won 4 Golden Globes, but Netflix Stole the Show With the Night's Best Ad Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet spot makes a splash
Ad of the Day: A Greek Seaside Town Clamors for Photos in Apple's Latest iPhone Ad The camera on the 7 Plus is just that good
4 Robots From CES That You Might Want as Your Own Powered Pet Kuri and others steal the show (and hearts)
Mountain Dew Celebrates the Exhilarating Feeling of Doing in a New Global Campaign New year, new Dew
What CP+B's Top Creative Technologists Learned From This Year's CES Joe Corr, Corey Szopinski also talk Domino's and NBA2K
Sticker Goldfish Crackers Are Set to Star in Some Very Cheesy Films Pepperidge Farm goes fishing for tomorrow's directors
MORE IN THE PRESS TELEVISION TECHNOLOGY ADVERTISING & BRANDING
Most Popular
  1. Honda Awards Its Nearly $600 Million Media Buying Business to RPA
  2. FX Won 4 Golden Globes, but Netflix Stole the Show With the Night's Best Ad
  3. What Facebook's Head of Advertising Wants to See Happen in 2017
  4. 5 Internet of Things Products Marketers Should Keep an Eye on This Year
  5. Mountain Dew Celebrates the Exhilarating Feeling of Doing in a New Global Campaign
Advertisement
Advertisement