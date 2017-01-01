The Feed
- Broadcast TV Presidents Want Nielsen to Get Things 'Right' and Delay Total Content Ratings Rollout BREAKING
- How Martha Stewart Living Has Continued to Thrive for the Past 26 Years BUZZED
- Taco Bell Debuts Spicy Fried Chicken Shell Chalupa at New York Speakeasy BUZZED
- This Millennial Entrepreneur Hopes Americans Are Ready to Wear Cannabis Cologne 07:00 AM
- Facebook Is Testing Ad Placement on the Messenger Home Screen Wednesday
- 7 Digital Ad Alternatives You Can Buy for the Same Price as a Super Bowl TV Spot Wednesday
- Billy Zane Helps Launch KFC's New Menu Item as the Brand's Latest Celebrity Colonel Wednesday
- Facebook Is Changing Its Trending Topics Section Again, Removing Personalization Wednesday
- Mary Tyler Moore, Who Changed TV Forever With Her Smile, Has Died at 80 Wednesday
- GE Teams Up With the Boston Celtics to Put Its Logo on Their Uniforms Wednesday
- The Super Bowl Will Feature the First Ad From an Indie Hair Care Brand Wednesday
- Heinz Is Skipping the Super Bowl, but Has This Idea for the Monday After Wednesday
- What Brands Need to Know About Gen Z to Reach the New Generation of Consumers Wednesday
- Ad of the Day: Cisco Gives a 360 Tour of the Mind-Bending Space Hotel of the Future Wednesday
- When the Weather Is Bad, Digital Billboards for the 'Baywatch' Movie Will Try to Cheer You Up Wednesday
- Google Blocked Over a Billion 'Bad Ads' Last Year for Misleading Users Wednesday
- Snickers to Air the First Live Super Bowl Ad, Following a 36-Hour Livestream From the Set Wednesday
- A Year After Becoming Freeform, the Network Prepares for Life After Pretty Little Liars Wednesday
- The Future Belongs to Brands That Can Give Consumers Instant Gratification Wednesday
- Roomba Cats Have a Blast in GoDaddy's Super Bowl Teaser Wednesday
Sponsored Content
- Mark Zuckerberg Says He Has No Plans to Run for President Tuesday
- Anomaly Los Angeles Wins Diet Coke Creative Review Tuesday
- Snapchat Is Now Selling Ads Against Nielsen's TV-Like Ratings System Tuesday
- Google's Virtual Reality Short Film Earns an Academy Award Nomination Tuesday
- This Bot Analyzes Trump's Tweets About Brands, Then Shorts Their Stocks Tuesday
- Hill Holliday Names a New President and Its First Chief Operating Officer Tuesday
- The Move Bustle Is Making to Be the 'Go-to Source for Everything Millennial Woman' Tuesday
- Ad of the Day: Campari's Lavish Film Noir Takes a Dark Turn on the Road to La La Land Tuesday
- Instagram Is Getting Ready to Introduce Live Stories to Users Globally Tuesday
- JWT Explains Its Black Lives Matter App That Lets Black Americans Mark Themselves 'Unsafe' Tuesday
- Visit Seattle's Soulful Documentary Series Shows a Different Side of the City Tuesday
- Tumblr Adds Snapchat-Like Stickers and Filters for Photos and GIFs Tuesday
- Bravo and BuzzFeed Are Creating Valentine's Day-Themed Content for New Con-Artist Series Tuesday
- Skittles' 2017 Super Bowl Ad Is All About Young Love, Burglary and Saying 'Katie' a Lot Tuesday
- Rio Olympics and the Election Sparked a 4.4% Increase in TV Ad Revenue in 2016 Tuesday
- Marketers Want to Start Measuring Emoji Viewability Tuesday
- How Celebrity Pup 'Doug the Pug' Is Turning Internet Fame Into Merchandising Dollars Tuesday
- Snapchat Is Trying to Get Publishers to Cut Back on Racy and Misleading Content Monday
- Yahoo Is Pushing Back Its Sale to Verizon Until the Second Quarter Monday
- Time Inc. Acquires Ad-Tech Company Adelphic to Beef Up Programmatic Advertising Monday
- For One Agency, the Women's March Brought Together Employees Like Never Before Monday
- Someone Bought AlternativeFacts.com and Is Oddly Redirecting Traffic to NYT's Story Monday
- 72andSunny Promotes Strategy Lead Matt Jarvis to CEO Monday
- This Site for Young Millennials 'Democratizes Content' by Showing a Full Spectrum of Viewpoints Monday
- Yahoo Is Under Scrutiny for Delaying Disclosure of Its Massive Data Breach Monday
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
ADFREAK
Q&A: Can This Half an Onion in a Bag Get More Twitter Followers Than Donald Trump? It has 614,000 in less than a week
Billy Zane Helps Launch KFC's New Menu Item as the Brand's Latest Celebrity Colonel Actor known for playing rich guys promotes 'Georgia Gold'
Facebook Is Testing Ad Placement on the Messenger Home Screen Also trying out a 'Stories' feature for the flagship app
Heinz Is Skipping the Super Bowl, but Has This Idea for the Monday After Shouldn't it be a national holiday?
7 Digital Ad Alternatives You Can Buy for the Same Price as a Super Bowl TV Spot How about 90 Snapchat Discover takeovers for $5 million?
Snickers to Air the First Live Super Bowl Ad, Following a 36-Hour Livestream From the Set 30-second Adam Driver spot will kick off the third quarter
When the Weather Is Bad, Digital Billboards for the 'Baywatch' Movie Will Try to Cheer You Up They use data to target cold folks
GE Teams Up With the Boston Celtics to Put Its Logo on Their Uniforms Multiyear partnership also includes data, analytics
Most Popular
- Tostitos' New Party Bag Knows When You've Been Drinking and Will Even Call You an Uber
- What Brands Need to Know About Gen Z to Reach the New Generation of Consumers
- Snickers Turned Its Preroll Ads Into Wacky Little Video Games You Can Actually Play
- Heinz Is Skipping the Super Bowl, but Has This Idea for the Monday After
- Snickers to Air the First Live Super Bowl Ad, Following a 36-Hour Livestream From the Set
Advertisement
Featured Jobs
- Audience Development Analyst WNET New York Public Media 10019, New York City
- SEO/Editorial Freelancer New Hope Media LLC New York City, New York
- Account Director Happy Medium Des Moines, IA or Chicago, IL
- Social Media Strategist Oceana Washington, D.C.
- Audience Development Manager LADDERS New York City, New York
Advertisement