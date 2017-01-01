The Feed
- Gus Fring Was Behind That Clever Los Pollos Hermanos Ad for Better Call Saul BUZZED
- Why Moving Full Frontal to Wednesdays Allows Samantha Bee to Better Cover Trump BUZZED
- Without Game of Thrones, HBO Will Rely on The Young Pope and Murderous Moms BUZZED
- Expedia's New VR Film Takes You on a Scenic Railroad Journey in Norway BUZZED
- This Flight Tracker Site Is Dropping Some Funny Friday the 13th Tweets About Flight 666 Going to 'HEL' BUZZED
- How Social Media Is Likely to Affect the Kind of Super Bowl Party You Have 08:00 AM
- The American Apparel Brand Won't Disappear After All US Stores Close Saturday
- AOL's New 360° and Live Video Studio Is a 'Physical Embodiment of Native Advertising' Friday
- Why 2 Agency Creatives Launched 'Not This White Woman,' an Anti-Trump Clothing Line Friday
- BBDO New York Builds Its Strategy Team With a New Chief Marketing Officer Friday
- Ad of the Day: Pearle Vision's Touching New Ad Stars a Boy and His Very Special Glasses Friday
- 3 Ways Marketers Can Meet Today's New Standards for Engaging Consumers Friday
- Fox’s New 24: Legacy Hero Is on the Run in the World Trade Center Oculus Friday
- Kids Adorably Critique BJ's Healthy New Menu in These Charming Ads Friday
- The Obamas Gave an Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Virtual Reality Tour of the White House Friday
- Why CBS Is Airing Its First Saturday Drama Series in 13 Years Friday
- Never Mind the Trump Boycott, 50,000 People Are Still Waiting for Bean Boots Thursday
- GE Just Launched a Branded Virtual Reality Series About Science Thursday
- Canada's Prime Minister Just Took Part in Snapchat’s First Q&A Live Story With a Politician Thursday
- Sprint Launches Its First Media Agency Review in More Than a Decade Thursday
Sponsored Content
- FX Hit Shows American Crime Story and Atlanta Won’t Return Until 2018 Thursday
- Wunderman Is Stepping Out of WPP's Shadow in 2017 With New Hires and Clients Thursday
- 9 Particularly Interesting Digital Marketing Stats From This Week Thursday
- The Week's 10 Most Digitally Engaging Ads Thursday
- BuzzFeed Raised $25,000 for Committee to Protect Journalists With 'Garbage' Merchandise Thursday
- Ad of the Day: Nike Women Got FKA Twigs to Creative Direct This Mesmerizing New Ad Thursday
- The Facebook Audience Network Now Serves Ads to 1 Billion People Each Month Thursday
- Fender's Stylish New Ad Campaign Hopes to Attract the Next Generation of Musicians Thursday
- It Sounds Obvious, but to Be Trusted, Brands Must Be Honest Thursday
- Why Trump Just Gave L.L.Bean an Endorsement the Brand Probably Doesn't Want Thursday
- Suddenly, Home Automation Is All the Rage Among Millennial Men on Facebook Thursday
- Tom Brady Epically Brushes His Teeth in Intel's Super Bowl Ad Promoting Replay Technology Thursday
- Johnsonville Just Made an Amazing Sausage-Themed Reality Show You Need to Watch Thursday
- As a Producer, Bryan Cranston Knew the Best Way to Save His Pilot Sneaky Pete Was to Act in It Himself Thursday
- These Smart Retail Shelves Tell Brands All About Who Is Looking at Their Products Thursday
- Fox Sports CEO Says Super Bowl Ratings Have Become 'Bulletproof' Wednesday
- Star Wars' Adam Driver Lands Lead Role in Snickers' Super Bowl LI Ad Wednesday
- 3 Trends From CES That Marketers Really Need to Pay Attention To Wednesday
- These Data Visualizations Show What Was Hot on Facebook and Instagram Over the Holidays Wednesday
- DJ Khaled's New Mobile Game for Champs Sports Leans Into 1980s Cool Wednesday
- JWT and Gustavo Martinez Deny Racist, Sexist and Anti-Semitic Claims in New Court Filings Wednesday
- Thrilled With Its Super Bowl Debut Last Year, Buick Returns for an Encore Wednesday
- This Is (Not for) Us: Why Fox Handed the Year's Hottest Show to NBC Wednesday
- Saatchi & Saatchi Selects Magnus Djaba as Its First Global President Wednesday
- Ad of the Day: See the Sweet Samsung Ad That's Become a Major Hit in India Wednesday
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Gus Fring Was Behind That Clever Los Pollos Hermanos Ad for Better Call Saul Giancarlo Esposito first dreamed it up during Breaking Bad
Without Game of Thrones, HBO Will Rely on The Young Pope and Murderous Moms Jude Law, Robert De Niro, Reese Witherspoon star in upcoming shows
Why Moving Full Frontal to Wednesdays Allows Samantha Bee to Better Cover Trump Mondays caused 'kidney failure'
The Obamas Gave an Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Virtual Reality Tour of the White House A look at how the First Family lives
Ad of the Day: Pearle Vision's Touching New Ad Stars a Boy and His Very Special Glasses Energy BBDO gets personal in eyewear spot
The 10 Most Watched Ads on YouTube in December Jennifer Hudson and Shell stage an impressive comeback
Fox’s New 24: Legacy Hero Is on the Run in the World Trade Center Oculus 100-yard motion digital campaign launches Monday
The Week's 10 Most Digitally Engaging Ads With more than 48,000 social actions, Apple's iPhone 7 spot takes the lead
Most Popular
- The Week's 10 Most Digitally Engaging Ads
- The 10 Most Watched Ads on YouTube in December
- 6 Digital Trends in 2017 That Will Redefine Influence and Interaction for Marketers
- Gus Fring Was Behind That Clever Los Pollos Hermanos Ad for Better Call Saul
- 3 Ways Marketers Can Meet Today's New Standards for Engaging Consumers
Advertisement
Featured Jobs
- Account Director Happy Medium Working from home
- Social Media Strategist Oceana Washington, D.C.
- Audience Development Manager LADDERS New York City, New York
- News Producer News 12 Woodbury, New York
- Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden Social Media Strategist Grand Street Property Management Downtown Jersey City
Advertisement