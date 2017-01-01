EDITOR'S PICKS

After Resuscitating VH1, Chris McCarthy Is Ready to Breathe New Life Into MTV

by Jason Lynch

After Resuscitating VH1, Chris McCarthy Is Ready to Breathe New Life Into MTV

by Jason Lynch

After Resuscitating VH1, Chris McCarthy Is Ready to Breathe New Life Into MTV

by Jason Lynch

After Resuscitating VH1, Chris McCarthy Is Ready to Breathe New Life Into MTV

by Jason Lynch

CITY SPOTLIGHT: ATLANTA

Meet the 20 Rising Brand Stars Who Are Bringing Global Attention to Atlanta

by Adweek Staff

Home Depot Now Makes $5 Billion Online, but a Stellar Store Experience Remains Its Top Priority

by Christine Birkner

As Soda Loses Its Sparkle, Coca-Cola Is Transforming Into a 'Total Beverage Company'

by Christine Birkner

How Delta’s Focus on Customer Experience Turned a Bankrupt Airline Into a Powerhouse Brand

by Christine Birkner
View more in City Spotlight: Atlanta >

This Week's Issue

The hottest topics from the newest Adweek
The hottest topics from the newest Adweek

Can CNN's Van Jones Bridge America’s Rancorous Divide and Spark a Productive Political Conversation?

by A.J. Katz

These 15 Political Power Players in Media Are Keeping It Real in the Age of Fake News

by Adweek Staff

Inside NBCUniversal’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Data-Based Advertising

by Jason Lynch

Will Snapchat's Data Play Help Fend Off Competition From Facebook and Instagram?

by Christopher Heine

In Case You Missed It

Get caught up on all of the informative, inspiring and interesting reads
Get caught up on all of the informative, inspiring and interesting reads

Samsung Is Lugging a Giant S8 Phone and Photographing It in the 20 Loveliest Spots in Britain

by Angela Natividad

How ATTN: Is Attracting Companies Who Want to Produce Socially-Minded Branded Content

by Sami Main

5 Years Later, 'Dumb Ways to Die' Remains Advertising's Most Delightfully Horrible Creation

by Tim Nudd

Pennzoil Says Goodbye to the Legendary Dodge Viper in a Short Film Full of Insane Stunt Driving

by Patrick Coffee

Will United's PR Disaster Finally Make Airlines Reconsider the Hated Practice of Overbooking?

by Robert Klara

This Disconcerting Ad Argues That Toys Would Be Less Regulated If They Were Also Guns

by Patrick Coffee

If Cancer Patients Were Treated Like Addicts: Hard-Hitting PSAs Aim to 'Stop the Shame'

by Katie Richards

The Story of 'The Fearless Girl,' From the Women at McCann Who Made Her

by Tim Nudd

Google Disabled Burger King's Ad Hijacking Google Home, but BK Got Around That Too

Agencies

Havas Media Names Its First Global Chief Operating Officer

by Patrick Coffee

Ogilvy Continues Its Major Restructuring Efforts, Promoting 3 Key Members on Its U.S. Team

by Katie Richards

Brooklyn's Big Spaceship Expands Its Executive Team With New Design and Data Leads

Leo Burnett's Latest Hire Will Lead Its New Offering to Better Fuse Creative With Data

The&Partnership Announces Its New Chief Strategy Officer After Some Big New Business Wins

Some of the Ad Industry's Hottest Agencies Are Pitching for Used Car Startup Vroom

These 2 SS+K Creatives Want You to 'Read Between the Headlines' When It Comes to Politics

The Martin Agency Is Closing Its New York Office After More Than a Decade

View more in Agencies >

Brand Marketing

Monsters and Villains Are Shocked by How Evil Satellite TV Companies Are in Fun Ad for Cable

by Tim Nudd

Infographic: Who's Watching TV’s Biggest Shows and How Their Interests Align With Brands

by Emma Bazilian

Why Committing to LGBT Equality and Embracing a Diverse Workplace Is So Good for Brands

A Downtown Loft Development Steeped in the Glory Days of Print Newspapers

Can Legendary Bar Favorite Skee-Ball Successfully Make the Jump to the Digital Age?

Ever Wonder How the Easter Bunny Was Born? This Gorgeous Ad Tells a Sweet Origin Story

U.K. Grocery Chain Apologizes for Insensitive 'Good Friday' Newspaper Ad

Think Parenting Is Tough? SickKids Shows How Much Tougher It Can Sometimes Be

View more in Brand Marketing >

Creativity

This Condom Brand's Messenger Bot Analyzes Your Voice and Tells You How Sexy It Is

by Angela Natividad

British Airways Lands Magazine Cover Artist via Instagram

by Richard Horgan

Binge Watching Turns You Into the World's Worst Person, and That's a Good Thing, Says Fox

How Often Do You Think About Your Door? This Agency Hopes to Change That

How an Ad Agency Got Major League Baseball to Put Spanish Accents on Its Jerseys

Foot Locker Customers Who Can't Find the Right Sneakers Are Sent to Other Stores … Across the Atlantic

Hip Dude Forced to Care for Screaming, Pooping BabyBot at Music Festival in Sadistic Ad Stunt

The ACLU Is Writing the First Amendment in Arabic on Billboards as a Rebuke to Trump

View more in Creativity >

Digital

Twitter Quietly Added Support for Two-Factor Authentication Apps

by Brandy Shaul

If Social Media Flunks Your Brand, Try Native Advertising

by James Jorner

How Brands and Agencies Are Fighting Back Against Facebook and Google’s Measurement Snafus

Cornell Professor Documents the Days of 'Runaway Slave' Newspaper Ads

Denver Post Advertising Ranks Pummeled by Mass Exodus, Lawsuit

Facebook Will Hold Its Annual Meeting June 1

BuzzFeed Is Now Fine With 'Millennials'

Facebook Just Threw a Monkey Wrench at a Big-Time Spam Ring

View more in Digital >

TV / Video

An Invigorated Viacom Is Bouncing Back and Scaling Down This Year After a Chaotic 2016 Upfront

by Jason Lynch

For Some Networks, Bigger Is Actually Better at the Upfronts

by Jason Lynch

After Resuscitating VH1, Chris McCarthy Is Ready to Breathe New Life Into MTV

Porn Star Lucy Cat Goes 'Egg Hunting' in Explicit Testicular Cancer PSA for Easter (NSFW)

8 Video and Social Marketing Stats That Got Our Attention This Week

Sprint Just Made a Whole Show About People's (Supposed) Obsession With Paul Marcarelli

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Finally Has a Trailer, and It's Packed With Enticingly Subtle Hints

How CBS and Survivor's Producers Handled This Week's Outing of a Transgender Contestant

View more in TV / Video >

On Its 10th Birthday, Funny Or Die Takes Us Through 10 of Its Funniest Branded Videos