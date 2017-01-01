The Feed
- Through VR, Häagen-Dazs Will Let You Fly (and Sympathize) With Imperiled Honey Bees BUZZED
- Google Is Developing a Cloud-Based Measurement Service for Advertisers BUZZED
- James Harden's Beard Has a Big Role in Trolli's 'Beardsketball' Game for Snapchat Spectacles BUZZED
- White House Website Scrubbed of LGBT, Climate Change, Healthcare and Civil Rights Mentions BUZZED
- Time Inc. Is Looking for a Brand to Help Launch Its Mount Everest VR Film BUZZED
- Is Netflix Trolling Trump With Today's Grim Teaser for House of Cards? BUZZED
- President Trump Now Has a Snapchat Account as Part of His Social Media Switch Up Friday
- This Mobile Game Maker Is Preparing a Cinematic, Star-Studded Super Bowl Spot Friday
- Trump's First Twitter Background Image for @POTUS Was From Obama's '09 Inauguration Friday
- Here Are 7 Interesting Digital Marketing Stats From This Week Friday
- 4 Key Takeaways About the Future of Content From the Brand Storytelling Conference Friday
- A 53-Year-Old Ballerina Personifies Defying Age in This Skin Care Ad Friday
- CBS Hopes the AFC Championship Will Spark Its First New Reality Hit in 7 Years Friday
- Budweiser Ending Olympic Sponsorship After 32 Years Friday
- New Study Finds That Agencies and Marketers Are Still at Odds in 2017 Friday
- Ad of the Day: Weight Watchers' Remarkable Film Asks Why People Gain Pounds in the First Place Friday
- Agency Crowdsourced This Mosaic of Standing Ovation GIFs as a Thank-You to Obama Friday
- There's a High Bar for Trump’s Inauguration to Beat Previous TV Ratings Thursday
- Ryan Lochte Seeks Fresh Start From His Drama-Filled Past in PowerBar Campaign Thursday
- It's Time Marketers Rethink Their Commitment to Content Thursday
- This Week's 10 Most Digitally Engaging Commercials Thursday
- Q&A: Elizabeth Banks on Her Partnership With the American Heart Association Thursday
- This Startup Aims to Get Snapchat Users to Actually Pay for Brands' Geofilters Thursday
- Inside the Wild Climb to Capture Mount Everest in VR for Sports Illustrated Thursday
- Persil Is Bringing Its 'Stain-Fighting Superhero' Back to the Super Bowl Thursday
- In a Divided Country, How Agencies Can Use Their Reach to Rebuild Trust and Inspire Thursday
- Snapchat Advertisers Can Now Target the App's Users Based on Offline Sales Data Thursday
- Justin Timberlake, 'Chief Flavor Officer' of Bai, Will Star in Beverage Brand's Super Bowl Ad Thursday
- Black Friday Mobile Conversions Finally Surpassed Desktop on Facebook Thursday
- Chipotle Picks Venables Bell & Partners, MullenLowe Mediahub to Help Turn Its Brand Around Thursday
- Following Overworked Employee's Suicide, Dentsu Names New CEO and Cuts Execs' Pay Thursday
- YouTube Partners With Creative Agencies to Pitch Its 6-Second Ad Format at Sundance Thursday
- Ad of the Day: See If You Can Guess What This Lady on the Run Is Promoting Thursday
- Crackle Insists It Can Thrive Even After Losing Jerry Seinfeld and Its Signature Show Thursday
- FX’s Comedy Baskets Brings Back Costco and Arby’s for Season 2, but Still Can't Land a Paid Integration Thursday
- FCB Hires mcgarrybowen's Global CMO to Fill Top Communications Role Wednesday
- This Is Us, the Season's Breakout Hit, Has Been Renewed for 2 More Seasons Wednesday
- VSA Partners Promotes William Rosen to Chief Executive Officer Wednesday
- NFL and AwesomenessTV Want to Win Over Young Fans With a New Video Series Wednesday
- Snapchat Is Now Pitching Brands on Sequential Video Ads Wednesday
- Hyundai's Ambitious Plan Is to Film Its Super Bowl Ad During the Actual Game Wednesday
- Melissa McCarthy Will Star in Kia's 60-Second Super Bowl Ad for the Niro Hybrid Wednesday
- Will & Grace Is Returning to NBC Next Season for a 10-Episode Run Wednesday
- Doner Promotes New Chief Creative Officer in L.A. After Global Chairman Leaves Ad Industry Wednesday
- VML Names 2 Co-Chief Creative Directors, Strengthening U.S. Team Wednesday
Editor's Picks
Through VR, Häagen-Dazs Will Let You Fly (and Sympathize) With Imperiled Honey Bees Sneak peek unveiled at Brand Storytelling
ADFREAK
This Nut Brand Bought the Bluntest Front-Page Ad Reacting to Trump's Inauguration Lebanese agency explains the decision to publish it
President Trump Now Has a Snapchat Account as Part of His Social Media Switch Up In addition to his 2 Twitter accounts
ADFREAK
This Ad About Dangerous Driving Is 100% Not Headed Where You Think It Is A 'road without rules' that already exists
ADFREAK
Expedia Shares a Powerful Message of Global Togetherness Amid a Divisive Inauguration The timing is no coincidence
White House Website Scrubbed of LGBT, Climate Change, Healthcare and Civil Rights Mentions Changes happened as Trump was sworn in
This Mobile Game Maker Is Preparing a Cinematic, Star-Studded Super Bowl Spot Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners handles creative
Budweiser Ending Olympic Sponsorship After 32 Years No longer the official beer of Team USA
