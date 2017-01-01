The Feed
What Are the Most Anticipated Movies of 2017? The top 10 based on online chatter
Duracell Saved a Lot of Tears by Delivering Free Batteries to Midwest Families on Christmas Eve That drone might fly after all
The Most Engaging Brand Content of 2016, Month by Month 29 social marketing moves that really worked
Sticker How Polaroid Is Utilizing Affordable Social Creators to Boost Sales Has seen a 180% lift
Sticker KFC Will Bring Gaming to Instagram With the 'Kentucky Fried Football Challenge' Branded play timed for postseason action
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Asks Users How to Improve the Company in 2017 AirBnb's CEO sent a similar tweet last week
Dentsu's Global Chief Executive to Resign After Overworked Employee Committed Suicide Japanese officials recommended prosecution
Superheroes, Models and Lobsters: The 10 Most Memorable Movie Campaigns of 2016 The year's best use of platforms, tactics and simply cool creative
