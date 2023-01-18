YouTube is back as the title sponsor of VidCon Anaheim 2023 after holding that role from 2013 through 2019.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and TikTok, which was slated to be the title sponsor in 2021, did so last year.

VidCon Anaheim 2023 will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., June 21 through 24.

Featured creators schedule to attend the event along with VidCon co-founders Hank Green and John Green include AdamRayOkay, Drew Afualo, Aimsey, Ben Azelart, Billzo, Kat Blaque, Ian Boggs, BoomerNa, Eddy Burback, Aaron Burriss, CalebCity, CaptainPuffy, CelinaSpookyBoo, Claudipia, Courtreezy, Cuptoast, Charlie Curtis-Beard, DangMattSmith, Benjamin De Almeida (BENOFTHEWEEK), Sofie Dossi, Kyle Exum, GeorgeNotFound, Haminations, Infinite, Michelle Khare, Kiera, KREW, Sheena Melwani, The Merrell Twins, MissDarcei, MsMunchie, Jesus Nalgas, Niki Nihachu (Nihachu), The Odd 1s Out, Anthony Padilla, Rebecca Parham (Let Me Explain Studios), Ph1LzA, Ranboo, Renegade Science Teacher, Rich Black Guy, Brent Rivera, Lexi Rivera, Lala Sadii, Sapnap, SeanDoesMagic, De’Marcus Shawn (artbydemarcusshawn), Sidneyraz, Matt Slays, Spencewuah, Alyson Stoner, Sturniolo Triplets, Tabitha Swatosh, Daniel Thrasher, TinaKitten, The Try Guys (Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld), Tubbo, Bryce Xavier and Rebecca Zamolo.

YouTube vice president of marketing Kate Stanford said in a statement, “The unique relationship and trust between YouTube creators, their fans and the digital industry is what sets our platform apart. As a longstanding partner of VidCon, we are delighted to return as title sponsor for 2023 to continue celebrating our creators through the diverse programming at this one-of-a-kind event. As we continue to provide pathways for success in today’s thriving creator economy, we look forward to celebrating the magic of YouTube and the future of content creation in Anaheim this summer.”

VidCon senior vp of operations Colin Hickey added, “YouTube has always been an integral part of VidCon because it is one of the biggest players in the digital ecosystem. We are thrilled to have it return as the title sponsor to help drive our mission of putting digital culture and its creators center stage. We look forward to seeing how it showcases the evolution of the creator ecosystem across all of three of our tracks. The diverse and exciting new batch of top and emerging creators we just added to our lineup for VidCon Anaheim in 2023 is also very exciting.”