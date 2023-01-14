Marketing Morsels: The Brand That Made Fetch Happen and More

Welcome to Marketing Morsels, Adweek’s weekly sampling of the most delectable brand stunts and campaigns we saw this week (but weren’t able to cover elsewhere). This week, discover offerings from Fetch, Banza, Duolingo, Hardee’s and more. Enjoy the assortment!

Morsel #1: This brand made Fetch happen

Regina George can shove it: Shopper rewards platform Fetch speaks to lovers of the film Mean Girls in a new campaign focused on how it “made Fetch happen.” The central video stars Daniel Franzese, who plays Cady Heron’s friend and collaborator Damian in the film, and references fan-favorite moments from the movie. The “Fetch Happened” platform—which also includes merch—aims to promote the brand’s features and celebrate its user base, which the brand reports growing by one million sign-ups every month.

Morsel #2: Banza gets literal about cutting carbs

Chickpea-based packaged food brand Banza partnered with upcycle designer and creator Nicole McLaughlin to literally “cut carbs.” McLaughlin created a cheeky video showing herself cutting the brand’s chickpea crust pizza using creatively designed pizza cutter shoes, an axe, hedge trimmers and more.

Morsel #3: Duolingo gets ahead of Quitter’s Day

Duolingo is a popular destination among New Year’s resolutioners, and for Quitter’s Day—the second Friday of January when people are most likely to abandon their goals—the brand is lending a hand. Two days after Quitter’s Day, the app will set up a Streak Repair Shop in Union Square in New York City, where fans can have their broken streaks negated and score a photo opp with Duolingo’s owl mascot, Duo. In the run-up to the stunt, the brand has deployed Duo to roam the city, as well as outdoor reminders to continue lessons (from subway floors to fortune cookies), and even call-outs for specific users in Times Square.

Morsel #4: Heavenly Philadelphia cream cheese turns hellish

Philadelphia has reached into the depths of the underworld for its latest limited-edition product, “A Little Taste of Hell.” It’s a hellishly hot cream cheese infused with ghost peppers measuring at 1,041,427 Scoville Heat Units that was available—at least for this first stunt—only to Toronto residents who order via Uber Eats on Jan. 13 (aptly a Friday the 13th). The release was accompanied by influencer videos including a partnership with TikToker Celina Spooky Boo.

Morsel #5: AI can’t make a Hardee’s burger

In a bid to prove that human creativity can’t get be outstripped by AI tools such as Chat GPT and DALL-E, Hardee’s challenged AI to imagine its Super Star Burger—and the results were entertaining (and a little disturbing), to say the least.

Morsel #6: Baileys creates a marshmallow puffer jacket

Timed to ski season, Baileys, maker of creamy liqueurs that are popular additions to hot cocoas and coffees in the winter months, partnered with designer Jason Rembert to create a branded Marshmallow Puffer Jacket inspired by the seasonal necessity of hot chocolate (with Baileys, of course). The video above shows Rembert and supermodel Joan Smalls discussing the intersection of fashion and the brand.

Morsel #7: A puzzle from White Castle artwork benefits staffers in need

White Castle worked with New York artist Dave Pollot to create a 285-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring a still life he created of the brand’s sliders positioned among a peaceful floral and fruit arrangement. Proceeds from the puzzle will go to the chain’s Member Relief Fund, which helps its staffers who run into unexpected financial challenges. The artwork belongs to Pollot’s “Calorie Composition” series, which shows food items from brands arranged among common still-life objects.

Morsel #8: A man and his dog make many friends in this ad for Nutrish

Rachael Ray’s pet food brand Nutrish has released a campaign that explains how it lends a hand to animal shelters. “Feed Yours. Help More,” a campaign from Publicis Groupe’s bespoke agency for the J.M. Smucker Co. PSOne, acknowledges that people can’t adopt every animal, but suggests they can help more by purchasing Nutrish, whose proceeds benefit shelter pets. In the ad, a man and his dog go to the park, only to be followed home by an army of adorable friends.