Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Twitch is hosting a Celebrity Yard Sale.

Streamers Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel will welcome celebrity guests, comedians and fellow Twitch streamers to their FriendZone channel for the two-episode comedy game show, presented by Hyundai, Friday (Dec. 16) at 9 p.m. ET and Saturday (Dec. 17) at 7 p.m. ET.

Celebrity Yard Sale takes elements from shows such as Antiques Roadshow, The Price Is Right and Storage Wars and brings them into a late-night talk show format where guests show off random (occasionally iconic) possessions and viewers have the chance to win them by guessing their price.

That price will be determined by “The Appraiser,” comedian and writer Eva Anderson, who will decide the value of the object based on her own personal interest in it.

The event will wrap up with one viewer winning a 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited.

Celebrity guests will include Nicole Byer, Ben Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Jerry O’Connell, Kaitlyn Olsen, Rob Riggle and Carl Tart.

The concept was created by Huebel and Scheer and produced in collaboration with the two streamers and Twitch’s Brand Partnership Studio in-house creative agency, which helped with elements including building a custom stream extension to boost viewer participation and the creation of a custom set.

The Brand Partnership Studio also created custom teaser commercials to promote Celebrity Yard Sale directly on Twitch, featuring the hosts discussing the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Limited giveaway from inside the vehicle.

Twitch Brand Partnership Studio global head Adam Harris said in a statement, “Our streamers build the unique and interactive community experiences that set Twitch apart. It’s a pleasure to invest in streamers’ visions for innovative and next-level live content. With the support of bold brands like Hyundai, we’re helping to move these concepts from ideas to realities, while popularizing new content formats and verticals that reflect the interests of our community. It’s been great working with Paul, Rob and the Hyundai team on these streams, and we’re excited to see what treasures our viewers end up taking home.”

Scheer and Huebel added, “We love working with Twitch and their partners because it allows us to conceive large ideas and execute them in a way that gives us total creative control—which is unlike the traditional system of making TV and film. Plus, our wives want us to get all this stuff out of the house.”

And Hyundai chief marketing officer Angela Zepeda said, “We’re a brand that’s evolving. With Twitch, we’re reaching a younger audience that is a little more technologically savvy, and the service is ideal for innovative content creation.”