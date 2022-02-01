Presented By Augmented Reality Gucci Beauty Rolls Out New Snapchat Lens The AR experience promotes Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum The fragrance was reintroduced last August with the #FloraFantasy campaignGucci Beauty/Snap Inc. By David Cohen10 mins ago Gucci Beauty created a new Snapchat lens to back its Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Augmented Reality Los Angeles Rams, Immersiv.io Team Up on Lens for Snap’s Next-Generation Spectacles By David Cohen Augmented Reality Engagement With Snapchat Lenses, Ads Has Been Red-Hot on Valentine’s Day By David Cohen Chat & Messaging Snapchat Kicks Off New Year With 4 New Messaging Features By David Cohen Augmented Reality Snap Files Complaint vs. Patent and Trademark Office Over Denial of Spectacles Application By David Cohen Microlearning View All Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? You Might Like Sound Experiences Are the Future of Sonic Identity By Steve Keller Changes Across Retail, Publishing and TV Will Deliver More for Advertisers and Consumers in 2022 By Maureen Noonan First-Party Data Is Great, But It’s Not Enough By Rob Armstrong, VP of Product, Eyeota Are You Having ‘The Privacy Talk’ With Your Marketing Partners? By Foursquare