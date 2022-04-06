Sports Marketing Formula 1 Extends Content Partnership With Twitter There were over 70 million tweets globally last year related to the racing circuit 2 million women joined the F1 conversation on Twitter last yearNaughtyDanny/iStock By David Cohen5 mins ago Formula 1 is keeping its foot on the accelerator in terms of its content partnership with Twitter. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Accounts Made Set for European Push With Wonderhood Studios Appointment By Stephen Lepitak Platforms Instagram: How to Remove a Facebook Link From Your Profile By Brandy Shaul Ad of the Day Electric Train Operator Lumo Highlights Some Issues With Going Green By Stephen Lepitak Climate Change Pinterest Details Comprehensive Climate Misinformation Policy By David Cohen Microlearning View All Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like 5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond By Pam Zucker An Inside Look at Volvo’s Successful Podcast Advertising Strategy By Juliette Ferrara Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE