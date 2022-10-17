Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Meta globally rolled out Branded Content on Facebook Reels Monday, giving creators the option to apply the Branded Content tag tool (the Paid Partnership With label) on Reels in organic posts, with tagged brands gaining the ability to convert those Reels to Branded Content Ads.