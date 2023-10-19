Consumers don’t just seek out a commitment to DEI, they expect it. Our new story with Amazon Ads showcases how innovators of inclusive advertising help brands ensure ads can be enjoyed by all. Read more .

In October, Dylan Mulvaney issued a message to advertisers after former brand partner Bud Light failed to support her through transphobic hate and dented its own sales in the process.

“If you’re going to ask us to capitalize on our vulnerabilities and our traumas, at least have our backs when the going gets tough,” she said.





During a panel at Social Media Week Europe, Adweek’s Europe creativity editor Brittaney Kiefer was joined by Coolr’s Jack Hyslop, Jen Leung from Leo Burnett U.K. and Natalie Wills from Booking.com to talk about how brands can truly show allyship and support LGBTQ+ communities through their partnerships and activations.

Before playing out the conversation in full, Kiefer tells Adweek’s community editor, Luz Corona, and Europe brand editor, Rebecca Stewart, why now was the right time for this discussion and why it’s a must-listen for all brand marketers.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.