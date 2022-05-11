Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When it comes to finding “prospects who look like your customers but aren’t your customers yet,” modeling is the most consistently reliable way to find your target. But this is not just another article to advocate the power of statistical modeling.