Ad Tech

Publishers Feel Better Prepped for the Post-Cookie Future, New Data Finds

Half of the respondents now view the shift as an opportunity

Publishers Feel Better Prepped for the Post-Cookie Future, New Data Finds
Teads' report, shared with Adweek, looks at the multi-year effort from publishers to transform their businesses and loosen their reliance on third-party cookies.Teads
Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

5 mins ago

When it comes to post-cookie preparedness, one year can make all the difference.

Headshot of Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's media reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Ads.txt

Ad Tech

To Prune Ads.Txt Files, Publishers Are Turning to New Tools

By Mark Stenberg

Yahoo Introduces Its Cookieless ID, Next-Gen Solutions, for the Open Web

Ad Tech

Yahoo Introduces Its Cookieless ID, Next-Gen Solutions, for the Open Web

By Mark Stenberg

BuzzFeed is the Latest Publisher Adopting Yahoo's Third-Party Cookie Replacement

Media

BuzzFeed is the Latest Publisher Adopting Yahoo’s Third-Party Cookie Replacement

By Mark Stenberg

Grist said that it attracts 2 million readers to its website monthly.

Media

With an Eye on Reader Revenue, Grist Launches New Products Capitalizing on Today’s Political Climate

By Mark Stenberg

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


How Synthetic Voice Simplifies Inclusive Content Production

By Sean King, SVP, Commercial Services, Veritone


These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022

By Tubi


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Can the Digital Ad Experience Be Saved?

By Viant