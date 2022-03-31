Platforms

Integration Allows YouTube Videos to Be Shared via Snapchat Camera

It was developed through Snap Inc.’s Creative Kit

Viewers can tap the attachment to view videos directly in the YouTube app or the browser of their choiceSnap Inc./YouTube
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

15 mins ago

Snapchat and YouTube are playing nice.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program

By David Cohen

Platforms

Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board

By David Cohen

Platforms

Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool

By David Cohen

Platforms

Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


Reimagine Your TV Strategy Ahead of the Upfronts

By LiveRamp


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data


The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market

By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica


What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps?

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi