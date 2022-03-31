Platforms Integration Allows YouTube Videos to Be Shared via Snapchat Camera It was developed through Snap Inc.’s Creative Kit Viewers can tap the attachment to view videos directly in the YouTube app or the browser of their choiceSnap Inc./YouTube By David Cohen15 mins ago Snapchat and YouTube are playing nice. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program By David Cohen Platforms Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board By David Cohen Platforms Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool By David Cohen Platforms Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week By David Cohen Microlearning View All Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like Reimagine Your TV Strategy Ahead of the Upfronts By LiveRamp Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps? By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi