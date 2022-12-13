Insider Intelligence Sees Twitter Shedding 32.7M Users by the End of 2024

Elon Musk may be banking on Twitter users forking over $8 per month ($11 on iOS) for subscription service Twitter Blue, but Insider Intelligence foresees a much lower user base to market those premium features to by 2024.

The research service is predicting a drop in worldwide Twitter users for the first time since it began tracking the social network in 2008, saying that after completing 2022 essentially flat, at 368.4 million monthly active users, that total will slide 3.9% in 2023 to 353.9 million and another 5.1% in 2024 to 335.7 million—down 32.7 million users in two years.

Insider Intelligence

Insider Intelligence sees the biggest cuts coming from the U.S., where it is projecting a 6.3% year-over-year drop in 2023, followed by an 8.3% plunge in 2024, bringing the total for the country down to 50.5 million MAUs, its lowest since 2014.

The research service predicted that the downturn in the U.S. will be especially pronounced among users under 25 and over 45.

Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jasmine Enberg said in a statement, “Twitter is a platform that thrives on news and controversy. The slight growth we expect for 2022 is a result of curious onlookers signing up for or using the platform more frequently to follow the Musk-Twitter saga. Their curiosity is already starting to fade, however, and decreased usage by those marginal users will exacerbate the monthly user decline in 2023.”

In November, Insider Intelligence slashed its outlook for Twitter’s ad business through 2024 by 39.1%, expecting global ad revenue to grow just 4.9% this year, to $4.67 billion, after projecting 25.1% growth to $5.58 billion in its first-quarter outlook.

The researcher originally pegged growth of 21.6% in 2023 and 16% in 2024, but it now sees the next two years as essentially flat.

Enberg said, “There won’t be one catastrophic event that ends Twitter. Instead, users will start to leave the platform next year as they grow frustrated with technical issues and the proliferation of hateful or other unsavory content. Twitter’s skeleton staff, working around the clock, won’t be able to counteract the platform’s infrastructure and content moderation problems.”