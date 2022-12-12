Twitter Confirms Relaunch of Subscription Service Twitter Blue

Which is bigger news: The first tweet from Twitter’s official account in nearly two months, or the official confirmation of the details on the relaunch of subscription service Twitter Blue?

Starting Monday, Twitter users can subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8 per month on the web or $11 per month on iOS—presumably to account for Apple’s 30% take on transactions processed via applications on that operating system—to receive exclusive features, highlighted by a blue checkmark on their account.

The company previously indicated plans to roll out gold checkmarks for businesses and gray checkmarks for government and multilateral accounts.

Other exclusives include early access to new features and, “coming soon,” Twitter Blue accounts receiving priority placement in mentions, replies and search, as well as verified users seeing 50% fewer ads than non-verified users and the ability to post longer videos.

Twitter

Twitter said in its tweet that Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to change their display name, handle or profile photo, but they will temporarily lose their blue checkmark until their account is reviewed.

The last tweet from Twitter’s official account came on Oct. 13, a little more than two weeks before Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.