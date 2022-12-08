WFA Meets With Elon Musk, New Twitter Leadership Team

The World Federation of Advertisers said it met with Twitter’s new leadership team Dec. 1, and the company expressed its continued commitment to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media regarding common definitions, common measures, common tools and independent verification.

Other than new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was named in the WFA release, it was not quite clear who participated in the meeting on the company’s side, as its executive team and workforce—including its communications team—have been gutted since Musk assumed control in late October.

The meeting was held under the Chatham House Rule, meaning that participants in the meeting are allowed to disclose information from the discussion without revealing the sources of specific comments or identities of other participants.

The WFA said in a statement, “Twitter’s leadership was engaged and committed to working with GARM to document brand safety measures currently in place and develop a roadmap for future improvements, on an accelerated but mutually agreed timeframe,” adding that the GARM Steer Team will work with the company to make this roadmap for improved brand safety measures public in due course.