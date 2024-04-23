How Ad Buyers Are Advising Clients As Possible TikTok Ban or Sale Looms

Sports marketing leaders from State Farm , the Golden State Warriors , the NBA and more will join ADWEEK Brand Play on May 9 to unpack the trends, techniques and tools you need to break into the space. Register for your virtual pass .

Concerns about TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S. have once again sparked client concerns after the House’s passing on Saturday of another divest-or-ban bill.

The revised bill extends the timeline for ByteDance to complete the sale of TikTok from six months to a year to avoid the proposed ban. TikTok is expected to file a court challenge if Congress passes legislation for a nationwide ban of the app, according to CNN.

Ad buyers recommend platform diversification shifts, especially to Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Reddit, but anticipate a sale, which could still lead to a temporary ban. Here’s what they’re telling their clients.

Darren D’Altorio, vp, paid social, Wpromote

“We’re pushing our clients to look at the audiences they’re reaching on TikTok and other platforms and explore where else those audiences are engaging and looking for information. Should this bill become law, a contingency plan for TikTok media would have Meta Reels and/or YouTube Shorts as first places for reinvestment. We expect this to impact 2025 planning, likely not 2024 media plans.”

However, a TikTok ban is unlikely, according to D’Altorio.

“The platform is heavily embedded in the culture at this point, the move would be extremely unpopular, and it’s an election year,” he said. “They’re trying to force divestment, not trying to ban the platform. The bigger conversation is about dependence and diversification. We’re helping our clients create a social mix that integrates platforms like Snap and Reddit which aren’t traditional performance powerhouses based on audience insights and to help future-proof the social mix and drive long-term growth.”

Jack Johnston, senior social innovation director, Tinuiti

Johnston anticipates a significant legal pushback from TikTok and ByteDance.

“We still believe a forced sale is more likely than a ban, so for advertisers and users of the platform, there would be little to no change. The unknown variable here is that with the bill designed to force a sale, not a ban, ByteDance won’t go down without a fight, so time will tell if a temporary ban, albeit almost a year from now, goes into place to expedite a resolution.”

Clients are not eager to make changes to their media plans, but in the event of a forced sale, some users are likely to abandon the app, according to Johnston.

“Brands should [then] consider moving their media dollars based on where their core audience target moves to, whether that’s Streaming, Meta, YouTube, or Reddit,” he said.

Dan Gardner, co-founder, Code and Theory

“We are not concerned with the TikTok ban and advertisers who have a solid digital strategy that revolves around how to reach and engage consumers beyond a singular platform, shouldn’t care either. Attention will not shrink whether TikTok exists or not. What will change is the reprioritization of focus on where attention moves. Ultimately, if there’s one thing we’ve learned from platform or algorithmic changes in the past it’s that if you’re a business that relies only on one platform and one algorithm, then you will be at risk because the landscape always changes, regardless of the reason.”

Gustav Lindell, co-founder and CEO, Pixly

“We consistently recommend our clients to be diversified and not place too much reliance on one single platform. We believe YouTube remains the dominant platform for influencer marketing programs. YouTube benefits from its longevity, the breadth of offerings, and its ability to engage users with longer form content from sources they trust.”

Fred Schank, svp, brand experience, The Marketing Arm

“We are advising clients to stick to the game plan, while the audience activity is high, [TikTok] is still a place we can reach them in a highly engaged mindset.”

However, The Marketing Arm is also evaluating other platforms as they add new features for users.

“This wouldn’t necessarily be a replacement for TikTok, but expanding that style of short-form video content to Meta’s apps and YouTube Shorts,” said Schank. “For each client, we look at where the target audience is spending time and how the brand can reach them in an authentic way.”

Casey Malinowski, vp of social, Deep Focus

“The best advice we’ve given is to keep the pedal on for Reels as the next best audio-based video capability in the social space,” said Malinowski. “Maintaining an understanding of what’s resonating with that capability and audience on both Instagram and Facebook as well as YouTube Shorts is the best way to minimize impact to our collective marketing efforts should a TikTok ban go into effect in the States.”