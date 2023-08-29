Artificial Intelligence

Early Numbers Show How GenAI Can Reduce Agencies' Carbon Footprint

The tech still comes with human labor and more considerable environmental trade-offs

Headshot of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

In May this year, WPP partnered with chipmaker Nvidia to create ads using generative artificial intelligence. Now, numbers are emerging on how environmentally beneficial AI is for campaign creation.

The agency’s transition to AI-powered content production could save up to 93% of its carbon footprint compared to that of traditional production, according to the agency.

“If you purely use AI to generate images versus having people doing it with edit suites, you’re talking about 1300 times less carbon emissions,” said Priti Mhatre, global head of marketing transformation at WPP’s Hogarth Worldwide.

However, as more agencies adopt generative AI tools, there are critical human labor costs and even more impactful sustainability tradeoffs to consider.

Lowering

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

