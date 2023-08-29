Early Numbers Show How GenAI Can Reduce Agencies' Carbon Footprint

In May this year, WPP partnered with chipmaker Nvidia to create ads using generative artificial intelligence . Now, numbers are emerging on how environmentally beneficial AI is for campaign creation.

The agency’s transition to AI-powered content production could save up to 93% of its carbon footprint compared to that of traditional production, according to the agency.

“If you purely use AI to generate images versus having people doing it with edit suites, you’re talking about 1300 times less carbon emissions,” said Priti Mhatre, global head of marketing transformation at WPP’s Hogarth Worldwide.

However, as more agencies adopt generative AI tools, there are critical human labor costs and even more impactful sustainability tradeoffs to consider.

Lowering