As marketers from around the world pack their bags to head to the Côte d’Azur, we wondered: What’s the carbon footprint of sending a team to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity?

The answer to that question is, of course, extremely complicated. It also varies greatly depending on the choices that delegates and attendees make along the way.

To lower the footprint of the festival itself, Cannes Lions is working with nonprofit sustainable event consultancy isla, GreenBee Event Upcycling and carbon offsetting firm Native to reduce waste where possible, improve sustainable practices across official programming, and offset the travel of staff and jurors, according to a Cannes Lions spokesperson.

For a rough estimate of some of the travel and activities that attending agencies and brands engage in, we spoke with a variety of experts on carbon accounting and sustainable event production. They include Emily Plunkett Fleischer, U.S. director of AdGreen; Gabi Kay and Jessie Nagel from sustainable production nonprofit Green the Bid; David Humphreys, founder and managing director of sustainable event consulting firm Green Circle Solutions; and Alice Roche-Naude and Matt Sexton from climate-focused agency Futerra.

The sources for the estimates of carbon emissions are below each image. Their equivalents were calculated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculator.