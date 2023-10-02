The Writers Strike Is Over. What's Next for Advertisers?

Media and marketing pros from Warner Bros , YouTube , Tubi and more will share insights, perspectives and advice on how to keep up in this ever-changing industry. Join them in LA at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25.

TV and film writers have officially ended their five-month strike, with union leaders approving an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

However, with TV sales hit hard by the action, this story isn’t quite over yet.

Advertisers will certainly welcome reruns being swapped out for new content in the coming months; however, the ongoing shift to ad-free streaming, the proliferation of digital platforms including TikTok and YouTube, and lingering questions around measurement are just some of the challenges still facing the TV industry.

On this week’s edition of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Adweek’s senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane joins community editor Luz Corona and Europe brands editor Rebecca Stewart to discuss what’s next—and why the actors strike continues to rumble on.

To close up the episode, we also have a special one-on-one chat with plant-based food maker NotCo’s CMO, Fernando Machado, who sat down with Luz during Brandweek to discuss the current state of plant-based marketing and how NotCo incorporates AI into product development.