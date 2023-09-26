Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Being a creative comes naturally to Josh Duhamel. The writer-director-producer has been working in Hollywood since the early 2000s, with major accolades including his leading role in the Transformers franchise, along with notable roles on the small screen like The Mighty Ducks.

And now, the actor can add creative and production agency co-founder to his resume.

On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and senior producer Al Mannarino are joined by Duhamel and his fellow co-founder of Dakota Media, Josh Algra, in Brandweek’s Marketing Vanguard Lounge. The business partners share more about the agency’s humble beginnings, being scrappy by nature regardless of the production budget, and the lessons from their respective career journeys that apply to their work now.

Plus, we find out what brands are on Duhamel’s client wishlist.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.