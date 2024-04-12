Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

Quaker followed up the tear-jerking, decades-spanning film that introduced its “You’ve Got This” platform by tugging on heartstrings again. This time, “100 Reasons to Rise” documents people between the ages of one and 100 having breakfast before a big day.

Academy Award nominee Misan Harriman and his close collaborator, Domizia Salusest, took black-and-white photographs of 100 people having a bowl of oatmeal, accompanied by brief interviews about what makes that day special.

The wide range of stories are meant to convey intimate moments of inspiration and encouragement. They include a 37-year-old auditioning for wheelchair basketball, a 44-year-old opening a bakery, a 60-year-old getting divorced and moving out, and a 74-year-old trying speed dating for the first time.

Parents speak for the youngest kids, like a one-year-old who is about to be a ring bearer or a three-year-old heading to his first day of preschool.

The entire project from London-based agency Uncommon Creative Studio is available at 100ReasonstoRise.com.

“This project recognizes individual stories of how we start the day and demonstrates that, regardless of what life throws at us, we have fortitude and hope,” Harriman said in a statement. “For Quaker to be bold enough to allow us to go to people’s homes and really observe them as they live, that adds a layer of authenticity that always comes through in the lens.”

The photo series is also part of an art installation, which includes a pod where visitors can listen to Harriman describe his creative process. The exhibit launched at Harbourfront Centre in Toronto April 10, and it will move to Union Station April 17 through 19. Quaker plans to bring it to other cities around the world.

“The campaign celebrates everyday people who awaken the potential in others on the days that matter most,” Quaker global vice president of marketing Ciara Dilley said in a statement. “Misan Harriman was the perfect choice as photographer because of his innate ability to capture the authenticity of human connection, which is truly the sentiment behind this project.”