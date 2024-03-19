#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

British Airways and London-based agency Uncommon Creative Studio are following their Cannes-winning “A British Original” campaign with an emotional film about the power of travel throughout a person’s life.

Directed by Emmy Award-winner Miles Jay, the minutelong spot shows a baby dozing off on her first flight. Her dreams tell the story of adventures she’ll have in the future, first as a toddler, a child and then as a young woman who enjoys running on the beach, relaxing by a pool, dancing in a club, walking through a forest and rafting.

Upon waking, the baby looks out the window of a British Airways plane in wonder.

The film is set to Saint Saviour’s “I Remember,” with the haunting acoustic music centering on the line, “Someone should have told you that you’d always have a place to go.”

“Travel awakens who we are,” Jay said in a statement. “I loved the construct of a coming-of-age story told through the dreams of a sleeping newborn on its first flight. This film shows the beauty of flying and how it puts us out into the world to reveal to ourselves who we are—with a touch of British charm that is uniquely British Airways.”

The ad debuted on British broadcaster Channel 4 and will also run on ITV and Sky channels. Outdoor executions will launch later this month.

The 2022 “A British Original” campaign, Uncommon’s first work for British Airways, featured 500 unique outdoor ads playing on the question, “What is the purpose of your visit?” and sharing the many reasons people fly.

“We are so proud to share the next iteration of ‘A British Original,’ working with our incredible partners,” Uncommon co-founder Lucy Jameson said in a statement. “The work showcases the many journeys British Airways takes us on and the role they play in shaping our lives and who we become.”

CREDITS:

Client: British Airways

Creative studio: Uncommon Creative Studio

Production company: Smuggler

Director: Miles Jay

DOP: Robbie Ryan

Producer: Gustav Geldenhuys

EP: Lucy Kelly

Edit: Work Editorial

Editor: Ben Jordan

Edit assist: Jack Moore

Producer: Frankie Elster

Music track: I Remember

Artist: Saint Saviour

Producer: Bill Ryder-Jones

Music supervision: Soundtree—Neil Athale

Sound: Soundtree

Sound design and mix: Jack Patterson and Henning Knoepfel

Producer: Neil Athale

Post-production: Time Based Arts

Colorist: Company 3, Greg Fisher, Yoomin Lee

VFX: Ollie Ramsey

Producer: Jo Gutteridge and Josh Robinson

Grade producer: Ellora Sorret and Kerri Aungle