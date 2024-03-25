#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

As the world continues to feel the financial pressures of high interest rates, IAG Loyalty (IAGL), which owns the global loyalty currency Avios, highlights its commitment to supporting customer savings with its first above-the-line campaign in 11 years.

“Everyday,” by Uncommon Creative Studio, features the unique sight of 35 e-foil surfers from around the world. But they are each dressed in normal clothing–one is even in a bathrobe–as they cruise the ocean towards the vacation of their dreams.

The imagery is meant to convey the message that Avios members may not only collect points through booking flights, but also through a wide range of everyday transactions. The brand aims to widen its customer base and make its loyalty program ubiquitous.

The 90-second film’s soundtrack is Seasons by indie band Future Islands. The production crew caught the action entirely in-camera, with choreography by e-foil expert Adrian Valios and stunt coordinator Boris Martinez, who worked on the James Bond film No Time to Die. Uncommon’s executive creative director, Sam Walker, directed the spot through production company Pulse Films.

‘The film embodies what feels like an entire nation gliding on e-foils towards their perfect holiday,” Walker said in a statement. “We wanted to create a powerful visual idea, the feeling of everybody going about their everyday lives, all shot completely in-camera.”

As IAGL’s largest media investment to date, the campaign will run across TV, video on demand, cinema, out-of-home, social media and digital channels in the U.K. throughout the year.

“Our new campaign marks a step change in our marketing approach. It’s the first time in over a decade we’ve given Avios its own stage,” Elizabeth Cunningham, head of brand and marketing for IAGL, said in a statement.

