Inside the Global Quaker Campaign Making Everyone Cry

Breakfast cereal commercials don’t often pack an emotional punch, but Quaker’s first global campaign was intentionally aimed at bringing tears to the eyes of consumers.

Telling the lifelong story of a father and son together in the kitchen of their home, the full spot, at two minutes and 20 seconds, spans decades, beginning as they sit down together to share a bowl of oatmeal and words of encouragement.

The film then shows further personal moments as they do the same while the son grows up and eventually leaves home. It also deals with the loss of a parent and, when the young man takes on his father’s mantel with encouragement for his his own child, it leaves a pang in the hearts of audiences.

“Do you think we’re getting too many people crying at this ad?” asked Ciara Dilley, vice president of marketing, global foods group at PepsiCo, of her creative agency when she initially saw the response to Quaker’s first global campaign when it launched in Canada last December.

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the campaign introduces a new brand platform for the company, which was founded in 1877, “You’ve Got This”—a statement that will celebrate everyday people and aim to help Quaker stand apart in the increasingly busy breakfast category.

“While viewers felt more sadness than the average ad because of the passing of time and the characters aging, the intensity of their happiness and surprise, as well as the strength of branding, help deliver 3.6 stars and ‘exceptional’ short-term sales potential,” explained Jess Messenger, global head of communications for effectiveness measurement consultancy System1.

Strong emotional engagement, the campaign’s intent

Quaker is a brand that has had a strong purpose from its inception, with founder Henry Parsons Crowell stating that a person’s circumstances in life shouldn’t be a barrier to good nutrition—a message as true today as it was in 1877 when the company started.

And it was always in the minds of the team behind the initiative to develop a campaign that would have a strong emotional resonance with multigenerational viewers all over the world, as Quaker hoped to reach hearts.

“We started with the thought that this has been a brand that’s done functional, rational work for years and years, and that it would be good to do something emotional because it’s a powerful brand and people do have quite a deep connection with it, because they grew up eating it when their parents gave them it as, ‘It’s really good for you,’” said Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio.

There are lots of brands out there competing for consumers’ attention in different ways. For us, we just want to make sure that we are continuing to be relevant to consumers. Ciara Dilley, vp of marketing, global foods group at PepsiCo

Through research, while developing the campaign, the agency discovered that eating habits instilled in people by their parents while they were children remained strong, while also reminding them of words of encouragement parents gave them. And that was an insight that Quaker found itself able to champion alongside the notion that, “We are more similar than we are different.”

Having considered including sports stars or adventurers to tell their stories, consumer research kept the team returning to the desire to hear about everyday heroes. This led to the specific idea of exploring a father and son’s relationship over the years, with the added objective of helping men overcome communication or emotional barriers, stemming from one member of the creative team having recently become a father for the first time.

It is also the first commercial campaign to be directed by Charlotte Wells, the filmmaker behind widely acclaimed British movie Aftersun, which tells the story of a father and daughter on holiday in the late 1990s.

While this is a global campaign, it offers a truth that is being re-created and activated at local levels in markets around the world featuring various parent/child combinations for mass impact.

“In a world where there can be so much negativity or there can be so much fast advertising, we felt that the world needed the Quaker story more than ever at the moment,” added Dilley. She also revealed that there has been so much content created that it is likely to be a focus that will run for years.

The campaign plan

This is the brand’s first fully personalized digital campaign with various elements designed contextually to be relevant depending on the medium or time when it runs to motivate audiences to feel good in the mornings. This will include altering the tagline to be relevant to different countries, too.





A regional element of the campaign. Quaker

The “You’ve Got This” campaign initially ran in Canada and Latin America in cinemas and on TV, digital and social media over Christmas—the first time in years Quaker ran ads in theaters. It will expand to additional markets throughout this year.





A regional Quaker ad for South America, where the ‘You’ve Got This’ campaign began. Quaker

One metric being applied across PepsiCo’s global brands at the moment is “distinction,” which the company sees as driving a specific category in a relevant manner—in this instance, the breakfast category.

Brand affinity and brand relevance are two others, alongside the most important, of course: sales.

“There are lots of brands out there competing for consumers’ attention in different ways. For us, we just want to make sure that we are continuing to be relevant to consumers,” explained Dilley.

Global consistency is the way forward for PepsiCo

This is the latest example of a global brand from PepsiCo being released with one consistent approach around the world, following Doritos’ “For the Bold in Everyone” release in January.

The snack brand’s campaign introduced the new “bold” campaign platform, communicated with the first in an ongoing series of global and regional campaigns, beginning with the story of a grandmother and grandson and her unexpected passion for monster cars.

Under Jane Wakley, chief consumer and marketing officer and chief growth officer of international foods at PepsiCo, huge strength and equity is seenm behind the company’s “mega-brands” like Pepsi Max, Lays and Quaker, explained Dilley.

That strength is projected to improve when the company pools its marketing resources on campaign creation on a global scale, using insights from teams all around the world. “You’re going to see a lot more of that,” she stated.