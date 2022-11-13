Oscar-winning director and actor Taika Waititi has a way of finding the heart of any given scenario, which is a major part of how he’s won over so many fans throughout his two-plus decades as a performer. For Amazon‘s 2022 holiday campaign, he’s bringing that sense of kindness and optimism to a touching story about a girl and her snow globe.

Created in partnership with agency Lucky Generals and production company Hungry Man, the 2-minute and 30-second spot—which centers on the tagline “Joy is Made”—tells the story of a father seeking to create a perfect holiday surprise. Through Waititi’s trademark humor, we see the love the child has for the snow globe, which in turn reveals the unbreakable bond between father and child.

“The passion [Waititi] had for telling the story of a relationship between father and child, with his trademark charm and the casting choices he knew would deliver that story, was paramount,” said Jo Shoesmith, head of global creative at Amazon, in a statement.

The Generosity of the season

The ad features an all-star team, with New Zealand actor Jared Turner in the role of the father and the child played by Anouk Christiansen. Set to the tune “You Hold Me Up” by The Bones of J.R. Jones, we see the daughter marveling at the world inside her snow globe, so entranced by it that she takes it everywhere. Noticing her interest, the father orders items from Amazon to build a life-size snow globe replica, creating a real-world winter wonderland for the girl.

“We’re constantly inspired by the inventive spirit of Amazon customers and we wanted to tell a story with a different view of generosity and giving at Christmas, and the joy from doing something special for someone you love,” said Ed Smith, EU gm of marketing at Amazon. “We’re happy to play a small part in the creation of that joy, but the hero of the story is a father’s love for his child.”

The spot will begin airing on Nov. 14 and will run as part of a nationwide TV campaign.

Speaking to Adweek, Jo Shoesmith, head of global creative for Amazon explained that the company wants to tell a story with a view of “generosity and giving at Christmas,” which would celebrate “the inventive spirit of a loving father who creates a very special and thoughtful experience for his young daughter.”

Shoesmith added: “We’re constantly amazed by the inventive spirit of our customers, and felt this year was the perfect time to show that,” and added of director Waititi: “The passion he had for telling the story of a relationship between father and child, with his trademark charm, and the casting choices he knew would deliver that story, was paramount.”

Meanwhile, Laurence Horner, Strategy partner for Lucky Generals explained: “This year we wanted to demonstrate that the best gifts are the ones that mean the most, and that joy is something we make, particularly when it comes to celebrating Christmas with our loved ones.”

