Slackliner Alexander Schulz has set multiple world records for his dizzying walks that have crossed skyscrapers and even an active volcano. His latest feat took him 7,316 feet above the Pyrenees Mountains, where he broke the record for highest slackline as part of a campaign celebrating the second year of a collaboration between Ronald McDonald House Charities and Keurig Dr Pepper’s McCafé At Home.

Shulz’s stunt is shown in a “Most Extraordinary Cup” spot from Havas New York released on March 9. Barefoot and wearing a bathrobe, Schulz walks 65 feet between a pair of hot air balloons showing the logos of the brand and the nonprofit, pausing in the middle to drink some coffee. The ad notes that Schulz isn’t trying to demonstrate his own fearlessness but that “he’s doing this to support those who are even more brave,” the kids receiving medical care who are able to be closer to their families because of RMHC.

“McCafé At Home and RMHC have an inspiring mission that we at Havas New York are proud to be a part of for another year,” Havas New York chief creative officer Dan Lucey said, in a statement.

The spot kicks off a larger “More Than Just A Cup” campaign that will roll out to social and digital throughout March, with ads linking to a digital showcase explaining the partnership between McCafé At Home and RMHC. Keurig Dr Pepper has pledged to donate more than $430,000 to the nonprofit in 2023 and will be providing McCafé At Home K-Cup pods to select RMHC Chapters in the U.S.

“As someone who is always eager to help others, this partnership with McCafé At Home felt like a great fit,” Schulz said, in a statement. “In this campaign, I wanted to encourage families from RMHC to continue to be strong and show my support for the charity.”