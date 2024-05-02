CBS Will Finally Debut Strike-Delayed Shows

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

These CBS series may go by different titles, but they are all Survivors.

Following a year where dual Hollywood strikes delayed and pushed content, CBS is unveiling its new 2024-2025 primetime schedule ahead of the TV upfront. The lineup includes 18 returning series and strike-delayed shows such as Kathy Bates’ Matlock and Damon Wayans’ Poppa’s House.

The new drama series for the fall include NCIS: Origins, which stars Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and is narrated by flagship NCIS series star Mark Harmon; Kathy Bates’ Matlock reimagining, which was previously announced in May 2023; and midseason includes Watson, starring Morris Chestnut as a medical mystery detective.

Poppa’s House will also debut, starring Wayans as a divorced dad who ends up parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr). In addition, the Young Sheldon sequel Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will make its way to air. The series follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their family in Texas.

Another new show, The Summit, is a fall reality series hosted by Manu Bennett, which follows 16 strangers heading on a journey through New Zealand’s Alps and trying to win $1 million. The series follows Survivor on Wednesdays ahead of The Amazing Race returning in the spring. During a winter break after Survivor, three game shows will fill Wednesday, including The Price is Right at Night, Raid the Cage and a new edition of Hollywood Squares, with Drew Barrymore holding the coveted center square.

Returning shows include Tracker, the No. 1 new series on TV; Elsbeth; NCIS and 60 Minutes. Plus, upcoming tentpole events include the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes, the Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash and the American Music Awards.

Meanwhile, coming off the most-viewed Super Bowl ever, sports remain a marquee property for CBS, with NFL programming, the NCAA Men’s March Madness, the Masters, Big Ten football and the NWSL Championship, to name a few.

The network has also ordered new series for 2025-2026, with drama Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin, which is an extension of the Fire Country universe.

“This is another CBS primetime schedule that will break through the clutter and entertain a mass audience,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the creative talent who deliver the characters and stories, as well as the viewers who spend nights, seasons and years with them.”

Forget strikes, CBS goes for streaks

Earlier on Thursday, the network announced that it is set to win the 2023-2024 TV season. This is the network’s 16th year straight winning total viewers, setting the record for the longest winning streak. The previous streak also belonged to CBS for its 1955-1970 run. The network is also tracking to win the A25-54 demo.

According to Nielsen, CBS is averaging 5.59 million viewers, NBC is coming in at 5.01 million, ABC is at 4.29 million and Fox has 3.35 million for live plus 7-day ratings through April 21.

CBS Fall 2024-25 Schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS; times are ET)

MONDAY

8 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. — POPPA’S HOUSE

9 p.m. — NCIS

10 p.m. — NCIS: ORIGINS

TUESDAY

8 p.m. — FBI

9 p.m. — FBI: International

10 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. — Survivor

9:30 p.m. — THE SUMMIT (later changing to the spring edition of The Amazing Race)

THURSDAY

8 p.m. — GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE

8:30 p.m. — Ghosts

9 p.m. — Matlock

10 p.m. — Elsbeth

FRIDAY

8 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (changing midseason to NCIS: Sydney)

9 p.m. — Fire Country

10 p.m. — Blue Bloods (changing midseason to S.W.A.T.)

SATURDAY

8-10 p.m. — Encores

10 p.m. — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8 p.m. — Tracker (for NFL doubleheaders, an expanded 60 minutes will take the first Yellowstone spot)

9 p.m. — The Equalizer

10 p.m. — Encores due to NFL broadcasts (changing midseason to WATSON)