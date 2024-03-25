CBS is staying golden.

Top line

Following the Golden Globes’ surprise ratings boost in January, CBS and The Golden Globe Awards have announced a new five-year deal.

The new agreement will keep the show broadcasting on CBS and utilizing streaming service Paramount+, with the deal kicking in for 2025.

Between the lines

CBS took on the Golden Globes following years of controversy with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which ultimately led to the organization’s dissolution and the awards show splitting from its longtime home, NBC, in 2023.

In the revamped show’s first year on CBS, the broadcast averaged 9.4 million viewers, which was up 50% over NBC’s 2023 broadcast and marked the largest audience since 2020.

“CBS’ collaboration with the Globes for this year’s broadcast was a big win for both of us and established strong momentum for awards shows in 2024,” George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, said in a statement. “The Globes is a one-of-a-kind live event that adds another marquee special and valuable promotional platform to CBS’ annual calendar. I’m excited to expand the partnership with Jay Penske and the entire team to continue to drive the Globes forward.”

Penske, chairman and CEO of Penske Media and Dick Clark Productions—which produces and owns the Golden Globes—reiterated the sentiments, adding, “We’re so proud to continue to call CBS our home for the Golden Globes.”

“CBS stepped up for the Globes during a very challenging time, and inherently understood its value, while having the foresight, imagination and conviction to bring this iconic show to its many platforms,” Penske said. “We’ve long admired CBS’ commitment to some of the greatest cultural live events and partnering for the long term further cements this show’s legacy and incredible place in history.”

The revamped version of the show on CBS was a fresh start for the Golden Globes.

Following a 2021 report that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members, Hollywood stars and studios boycotted the 2022 event, which had no televised ceremony. NBC brought back the Globes on a one-year basis in 2023, but that fell to 6.25 million viewers, the second-lowest viewer total in its 28-year history on NBC.

Bottom line

The 2024 Golden Globes’ ratings win came despite a widely criticized opening monologue from host Jo Koy, who even said he “fell a little short.” But even with that sour note, the broadcast kicked off a trend of live awards shows receiving ratings boosts on linear.

In February, the Grammys on CBS hit a high note, as it was up 34% year over year. In addition, the Oscars on ABC had “Ken-ergy,” drawing an average of 19.5 million viewers, a four-year high.