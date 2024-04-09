NBCUniversal is looking to set records with ad sales for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

With April 17 marking 100 days from the Games, NBC’s president of ad sales and partnerships Dan Lovinger announced on Tuesday that the company has already netted $1.2 billion in commitments. According to Lovinger, that’s on pace to pass the ad sales record.

“We’re also approaching a new ad revenue record with Paris 2024, on track to generate the most advertising revenue in Olympic history,” Lovinger said.

In addition, more than $350 million of this year’s $1.2 billion comes from new advertisers.

With the announcement, the company is looking to pass the $1.25 billion in national advertising related to its 2021 broadcast of the Games in Tokyo.

“There’s an unquestioned resurgence in Olympic interest, which is why we have already sold out all our inventory for both the opening and closing ceremonies across linear and digital platforms in these Paris Games,” Lovinger said.

And with all the Games streaming on Peacock this time around, digital ad revenue is “already surpassing any digital ad revenue in the history of the games,” Lovinger added.

Regarding categories, Lovinger said nonalcoholic beverages, CPG, financial services and retail were “all up nicely,” and entertainment also saw increases.

Among some of the other highlights, nearly 95% of custom primetime marketing integrations were sold out, and Lovinger noted that “Olympic primetime sponsorships sold out almost immediately.”

Additionally, the Paris Games will achieve full gender parity, with equal representation for both the men’s and women’s events.

Going for inventory gold

Lovinger touted the company’s ad innovations in the upcoming games, with Peacock bringing additional inventory thanks to on-demand content and livestream shows from buzzy celebs like Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper.

In addition, NBCU previously announced shoppable food delivery and, for the first time, all new programmatic offerings for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The offering comes through a partnership with The Trade Desk, allowing NBCU to open up a private marketplace with biddable access for advertisers to connect with audiences in all aspects of the Games, including the U.S. Olympic Trials, the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games.

“We’re offering every brand, regardless of their size, the opportunity to connect with highly engaged audiences tuning into the Games,” Lovinger said. “No other property can change the vector of a brand’s business or drive results like the Olympics can.”