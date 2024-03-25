Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

The 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games will take over the City of Light in July and August, with backing by some of the world’s biggest brands including Alibaba, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, AB InBev, Samsung, Visa, P&G, Panasonic, Airbnb and Omega.

We’re tracking how these brands and more are activating in the build-up to, and during, the Summer Games.