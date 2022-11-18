Food52 is a cooking and home company that acquired two heritage home brands last year: Dansk, a design-forward home goods brand, and Schoolhouse, a lighting and lifestyle goods company dedicated to creating modern heirlooms. While existing under a similar industry umbrella, these brands have varying aesthetics and their own communities of superfans.

Founder and co-CEO of Food52 Amanda Hesser stopped by Adweek’s Elevate: Future of Shopping event and spoke to senior reporter Paul Hiebert to reveal insights about why she believes a brand’s connections to its community will be core to the next generation of retail brands.

Fostering meaningful connections

As a brand that combines community, commerce and content in one place, Hesser said building community has never been about one single channel or strategy for Food52.

“As media itself gets more complex and there are more platforms, we see community in a much broader way,” she said. “We have communities on Instagram, communities on YouTube, communities on our website, so it’s important to us that we are serving our communities in a number of ways. We like to make sure we’re not just treating everyone the same but that we’re creating ways for the community to interact and contribute meaningfully within the area of interest they have.”

Hesser said it’s especially important for umbrella brands like hers to not try to be “everything for everyone” and instead get specific by building different communities for each niche within the greater Food52 community—something that good and clear leadership is key for. She said people like specificity because it acts like a magnet for people who share similar beliefs, something that has been a guiding force for Food52 since day one.

“At the time we were starting the company, around 2009, there were a lot of communities online, but they were a little like the Wild West—there is a place for that kind of community, but we feel like [for] companies that are focused around sensibility, it really helps to have leadership,” she said. “The human connection allows people to know that, ‘oh, these are the people we can turn to if we need something.’ It also helps us guide the community so that it’s not just a place to connect with each other but also to do really productive things that add to the value of the community that also deepen the attachment that people feel for it.”

The future of community

Hesser believes that a sense of community is a sense of connection, and all brands should lean into that mindset.

“I really believe that in the future, if you are not a mass brand, you really need to build connection because that’s really going to be the driving force for why people decide to spend time with you, consume your content and buy things from you.”