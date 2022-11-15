Adweek Podcasts

How Budweiser Builds Community and Relevance by Tapping Into Passion Points

The company launched its largest campaign as a World Cup partner

The vp of global marketing shares insight on leading brand marketing initiatives on a global scale, like its largest campaign with the World CupAdweek
By Matt Britton

In today’s Episode of The Speed of Culture, Todd Allen, vice president of global marketing at Budweiser, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss leading brand marketing initiatives on a global scale. Budweiser launched one of its largest campaigns yet as a global partner of the FIFA World Cup.

Allen is an entrepreneurial senior marketing executive with twenty-plus years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods. He is also an innovative marketer with extensive cross-functional business experience developing and implementing strategies to build national brands, deliver profitable growth, and drive market share.

Before Budweiser, Allen was a brand manager at Unilever, director of marketing at Sun Products Corporation and Labatt Breweries of Canada, and global head of marketing for Stella Artois.

Matt Britton

Matt Britton is America’s leading expert on the millennial generation having consulted for over half of the Fortune 500 over the past two decades. He is the Founder and CEO of Suzy and the host of The Speed of Culture Podcast.

