In today’s Episode of The Speed of Culture, Todd Allen, vice president of global marketing at Budweiser, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss leading brand marketing initiatives on a global scale. Budweiser launched one of its largest campaigns yet as a global partner of the FIFA World Cup.

Allen is an entrepreneurial senior marketing executive with twenty-plus years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods. He is also an innovative marketer with extensive cross-functional business experience developing and implementing strategies to build national brands, deliver profitable growth, and drive market share.

Before Budweiser, Allen was a brand manager at Unilever, director of marketing at Sun Products Corporation and Labatt Breweries of Canada, and global head of marketing for Stella Artois.

