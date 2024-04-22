Achieving ‘Mainstream Green’ is key to a more sustainable economy. Read the new report on the CMO Sustainability Accelerator hub to learn more and take action.

Sometimes good numbers alone can tell a great story.

Below are six charts featured throughout ADWEEK’s digital package exploring the relationship between marketing and sustainability.

In 2018, just under half of all S&P 500 companies mentioned “climate change” as a possible risk or regulatory hurdle in their financial filings. In 2023, more than nine in 10 did the same. Read more here.

All Fortune 500 companies have a CEO. Most have someone in charge of finance and legal. Only 57%, however, have a chief sustainability officer. Read more here.

Advertising, when done as designed, should lead to incremental sales. More consumption leads to more greenhouse gases. Read more here.

Although feelings have fluctuated on the issue, especially following the 2008 financial crisis, today more consumers favor protecting the environment over growing the economy. Read more here.

Research shows that meat-based diets put more strain on the environment than non-meat diets. Whether it’s methane, nitrous oxide or carbon dioxide, the former diet generates more each day than the latter. Read more here.

While plastic production dipped during the pandemic, experts forecast it’ll more than double by 2060—a troubling sign for the environment. Read more here.