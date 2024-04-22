Despite greenhushing trends pushing sustainability efforts out of the spotlight at many major brands and agencies, there are countless marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, tech leaders and activists that refuse to let climate concerns fall off the agenda. As the global temperature blows through warming records, their work is needed more than ever.

With ADWEEK’s 2024 sustainability package, we’re highlighting how brands, agencies and tech players are navigating the changes that the climate crisis is demanding.

