Retail Media's New Secret Weapon Is Incremental ROAS

Retail media is having a moment. Global spending in the category is expected to hit $140 billion in 2024, per eMarketer. That’s a 22% increase versus 2023, and it’s predicted to jump another 18% to nearly $166 billion in 2025. To give those numbers some context, retail media now makes up roughly one-fifth of global digital ad spending.
While these trends indicate that brands increasingly see the value of retail media in driving sales, major challenges remain.