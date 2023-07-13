Food & Beverage

Restaurant Cookbooks Are a Done-to-Death Marketing Tactic—and One That Still Delivers

Despite having three cookbooks already, White Castle is still hunting for recipes

Published 18 years ago, By the Sackful is White Castle's third cookbook—and it's still selling.
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

 

Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji.

As historically minded foodies will tell you, some of America’s favorite edibles came about by accident—mistakes and last-minute substitutions in the kitchen that, instead of leading to disaster, produced something legendary.

There’s the Chimichanga, for example, created when Monica Flin, founder of Tucson’s legendary El Charro café, accidentally dropped a burrito in hot oil.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles