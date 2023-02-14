Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
If there’s a single Italian recipe that generations of cooks fuss and disagree over with equal relish, it’s tomato sauce. Do you use fresh tomatoes or canned? Olive oil or butter? Let it simmer for an hour or a day? It always depends. If there’s any agreement among foodies about marinara sauce, it’s probably this: Don’t use the stuff that comes in a jar.
Except if it’s Rao’s.
While serious foodies may turn up their noses at the likes of Ragu or Prego, a startling consensus emerges when it comes to the brand that sits alongside them on supermarket shelves: It’s good.