Perspective

The Best Store-Bought Tomato Sauce? Why Everyone Loves Rao's Homemade

Chefs and foodies rave about the brand, named after an iconic Italian Manhattan restaurant

Rao's marinara jar
The New York restaurant began bottling its signature marinara sauce in 1992.Rao's
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

22 seconds ago

If there’s a single Italian recipe that generations of cooks fuss and disagree over with equal relish, it’s tomato sauce. Do you use fresh tomatoes or canned? Olive oil or butter? Let it simmer for an hour or a day? It always depends. If there’s any agreement among foodies about marinara sauce, it’s probably this: Don’t use the stuff that comes in a jar.

Except if it’s Rao’s.

While serious foodies may turn up their noses at the likes of Ragu or Prego, a startling consensus emerges when it comes to the brand that sits alongside them on supermarket shelves: It’s good.

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Feb. 13, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

