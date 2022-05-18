Cannabis Meet the New Weed Influencers: Cameo Celebs Like Ice-T, CeeLo Green and Kate Flannery Low-key cannabis allies drove $2 million in sales and 40,000 retail visits in a campaign for Columbia Care's dispensaries The recently-launched program represents another step in weed’s bid to reach the coveted canna curious demo.Cameo, Columbia Care By T.L. Stanley5 mins ago The names CeeLo Green, Shooter McGavin, Kate Flannery and Carson Kressley don’t immediately come to mind as movers and shakers in the cannabis industry, with good reason. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! T.L. Stanley @TLStanleyLA terry.stanley@adweek.com T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity. Recommended articles