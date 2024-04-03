Around this time in 2023, Bud Light started a marketing firestorm when it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and then seemed to distance itself from the relationship amid backlash. The fallout continues to smolder.

Global mentions of Bud Light across social networks such as X, Reddit and Instagram surpassed 800,000 during the week of April 10-17, 2023, according to consumer intelligence platform Talkwalker. For context, those seven days saw more mentions of the beer brand than the entire first quarter of 2023.

The