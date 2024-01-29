Adweek Podcasts

Why Nerds Is Betting Big on the Super Bowl With Addison Rae

The candy brand's marketing director gives the scoop on its first Big Game spot

ADWEEK
Headshot of Al Mannarino Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Al Mannarino & Rebecca Stewart

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week, April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass.

Nerds’ first Super Bowl ad will be a “multisensory” experience, according to marketing director Joey Rath.

Joining ADWEEK’s Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart and senior producer Al Mannarino on this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Rath discussed how Nerds’ decision to enter the Super Bowl advertising arena aligns with a recent surge in growth.

Building on strong growth, Nerds will air its first Super Bowl ad in 2024. It will also be Ferrara Candy's first appearance in the game.

Nerd Alert! Nerds Candy Enters Super Bowl for the First Time

To keep the momentum going, the candy brand has tripled its marketing spend recently, and what better way to appeal to young audiences and further its presence than with a spot in the Big Game?

Rath also discussed how collaboration has been key to delivering the creative, and talked us through the brand’s teaser, which features influencer Addison Rae teaching a mystery student how to dance.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Explore Adweek’s complete list of Super Bowl 58 commercials. Keep up with breaking news from the advertising industry heading into SB LVIII in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl 58 Ad Tracker: Complete List of 2024 Super Bowl Commercials

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles