Why Nerds Is Betting Big on the Super Bowl With Addison Rae

Nerds’ first Super Bowl ad will be a “multisensory” experience, according to marketing director Joey Rath.

Joining ADWEEK’s Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart and senior producer Al Mannarino on this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Rath discussed how Nerds’ decision to enter the Super Bowl advertising arena aligns with a recent surge in growth.

To keep the momentum going, the candy brand has tripled its marketing spend recently, and what better way to appeal to young audiences and further its presence than with a spot in the Big Game?

Rath also discussed how collaboration has been key to delivering the creative, and talked us through the brand’s teaser, which features influencer Addison Rae teaching a mystery student how to dance.

