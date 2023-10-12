Brand Purpose

Why Companies Should Split Their Purpose in Two

A new approach would separate corporate from brand, caring from selling

A man dressed in white looking at shelves in an all-white store with a shopping cart, and an empty grey office, with a tear down the middle separating the two images.
Redefine purpose as two distinct strategies, then assign one to the brand and the other to the brand's parent corporation.Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/Getty Images, imaginima/Getty Images
Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Paul Hiebert

Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.

It’s been a season of disquiet for Target and Bud Light.

The retailer and beer brand have seen sales decline in recent months due to boycotts over their respective LGBTQ+ merchandise and marketing efforts. Each company’s reaction to the backlash—Target stopped selling certain products; Bud Light didn’t voice support for its transgender brand partner Dylan Mulvaney—only made things worse, upsetting consumers on the other end of the political spectrum.

So far this year, Target’s share price has underperformed compared with the S&P 500.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering data and insights.

Recommended articles