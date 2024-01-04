The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

To build buzz for its new VNL line of long-haul semi trucks, Volvo Trucks stripped a model of all its brand markers and parked it at a high-traffic rest stop with no context except the hashtag #WhatTheTruck.

For its first campaign as Volvo Trucks’ agency of record, North Carolina-based shop Baldwin& hid mics and cameras around the truck to record drivers as they reacted to the vehicle and speculated on its features. They also hired disguised improv actors to get the conversation going and encourage the gawkers to post photos using the hashtag.

The results were edited into a 90-second teaser video and an influencer marketing campaign led by trucker Alex Nino, who has 2.3 million followers on TikTok. The film will also be shared across Instagram, Reddit, Facebook and YouTube. The truck will officially be unveiled on Jan. 23 with a full 360 campaign.

“We’re thrilled with the excitement Baldwin& has built around the all-new Volvo VNL,” Volvo Trucks North America digital marketing manager, Will Bender, said in a statement.

“They treated the trucks like the technological works of art they are and are creating buzz among the audience most important to us: the truck drivers of tomorrow. Research shows they’re younger, more diverse, and expect technology to help them lead the way towards a sustainable future,” Bender continued.

Baldwin& began working as Volvo Trucks North America’s social AOR in 2021, developing a “No Compromise” content series where trucking influencers tested the Volvo I-Torque, which launched in 2022. The #WhatTheTruck campaign was inspired by the social media attention that came from Volvo’s test drives of the VNL truck on highways.

“In our years working on Volvo Trucks social, we’ve gotten to meet fleet managers, owner/operators and drivers, and really see what captures their imaginations,” Bennett told Adweek.

