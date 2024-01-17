The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

In 1949, German car manufacturer Volkswagen entered the American market with the import of two Volkswagen Beetles to New York, beginning its journey to becoming one of the country’s most recognizable brands.

To mark the start of its 75th U.S. anniversary celebration plans, the brand has released a teaser for this year’s Super Bowl campaign, which will focused on the initial response it received upon the release of its iconic car, the Beetle, in America.

The 15-second black and white teaser film named “Arrival” features a few mages from the streets of New York with reaction shots of people as one of the Mark 1 cars drives by.

Over the footage, a narrator explains that “the Beetle arrived in America at a time when bigger meant better. People laughed at its size and ridiculous shape; they could barely sell them. But all of that was about to change…”

While it did not run an ad during the game in the U.S. last year, the company did promote its EV ID.Buzz model with “Electric Feels Good,” during the Canadian coverage instead. The last time Volkswagen ran a spot in the Super Bowl was 2014.

Celebrating 75 years in America

Volkswagen is planning for the year-long campaign to serve as “a love letter to the American people” while citing the company’s electric future throughout.

“Over the past 75 years, Volkswagen has grown from a tale of two Beetles into a part of America’s cultural fabric,” said Rachael Zaluzec, senior vp of customer experience and brand marketing for Volkswagen of America. “We carry people in our name and our heart. As we look forward to the next 75, we will celebrate the real people and real-life moments that have made Volkswagen brand the people’s love story it is today.”

The company is also planning “moments” throughout the rest of the year to highlight the contributions that people, products and places have made to grow the brand in America.

Super Bowl 58 will air on the night of Sunday, Feb. 11 on CBS from first-time host city Las Vegas.

