The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

For the second year in a row, telecom company Vodafone is celebrating Christmas with its “Elf and Seek” campaign that allows people across the U.K. to play an AR game for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

Created by Denstu UK&I in 2022, the Elf and Seek game allows people to catch digital elves for the chance to win thousands of prizes, including Nintendo Switch consoles, Lavazza coffee machines, a trip to Tenerife in the Canary Islands and more. The game also allows participants to donate one of 50,000 SIM cards to those in need as part of Vodafone’s “everyone.connected” campaign.

For 2023, the Elf and Seek campaign will be promoted on Ocean Outdoor’s interactive screens at Westfield London, Media Wall in Liverpool, Printworks in Manchester and The Screen in Nottingham. People can scan the QR code on each screen for the chance to capture additional elves. Over 60,000 prizes are available this year.

“Given our theme for our Christmas campaign this year revolved around traditions, and a clever little twist on the role of the elf this Christmas, we are excited to have our Elf and Seek game back for the second year,” said Maria Koutsoudakis, brand director at Vodafone UK. “This will be our most ambitious year yet, with a longer running campaign, more players, more prizes and of course more elves.”

In 2022, the Elf and Seek game was played by more than 245,000 people and 270,000 elves were captured.

Vodafone also partnered with Web3 engagement and loyalty platform SmartMedia Technologies for the Elf and Seek campaign. The game will run from now until Dec. 24.

“It’s a perfect example of how brands can move into the gaming space in a way that consumers will find instantly engaging and rewarding,” said Chris Davey, head of creative at Dentsu Creative UK.