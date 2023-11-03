Vodafone UK's Christmas Ad Sees a Little Girl Set a Trap for Santa

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

A little girl turns to Vodafone U.K.’s network to help her capture proof that Santa exists in the telecommunications company’s Christmas advert.

As the U.K. arm of the network continues to build its “Feel the Connection” brand platform, the multiplatform campaign from Ogilvy U.K. will be led by a 30-second TV ad that focuses on the importance of connection during the holiday season.

Released Nov 3. the 30-second ad features a girl called Lilly who sets a trap to capture pictures of Santa on her wireless camera, monitored by her toy Elf and her parent’s phone, which she checks regularly. Waking up on Christmas Day, she is in for a surprise when she checks to find out if her plan has worked.

It ends with the global Vodafone platform “Together we can” alongside #feeltheconnection.

This is a return to the traditional Christmas ad for the company, which chose not to release a campaign last year due to internal issues it faced due to the rising inflation in Britain.

Maria Koutsoudakis, head of brand, Vodafone U.K., told Adweek that it is the company’s intention to release a campaign for every Christmas.

“The objective of this campaign is to really show the power of our network as well as the power of connecting people, which is what matters most … and what matters most at Christmas is a kid’s belief in Santa and the magic that creates,” she explained.

“In today’s cultural climate, we have listened to the customer and understood their desire to have something optimistic and light-hearted during this festive season. As a brand, we know the important role our connectivity plays in family life and wanted to celebrate this through the eyes of a tech-savvy little girl who gives a whole new twist to the elf on the shelf.

“Our little elf gives us a creative vehicle to symbolize connectivity and allows us to stretch the idea and the positive, feel-good factor across all our touch points,” she continued. “This Christmas, we wanted to take the opportunity to remind U.K. families of the power of our reliable, award-winning network to connect them at moments that matter (like Christmas) and make them feel something positive. Using the Elfs from our “Elf & Seek” campaign last year, we wanted this campaign to feel like a truly universal story that appeals to families, set in a truly British insight. To connect strongest, this needs to feel like a story made for us in the U.K.”

Since the release of the brand platform in the summer of 2022, Vodafone has seen its non-user consideration growth as well as metrics around being a reliable network, through activations such as its sponsorship of tennis championships Wimbledon, which included a campaign fronted by British champion Emma Raducanu.

Koutsoudakis also revealed that the business had witnessed a 16-point growth on the back of the platform’s campaigns focusing on connecting families with the things that matter most to them.

The campaign will run across TV, video on demand, cinema and on Vodafone U.K.’s YouTube channel until Dec. 24.

Consistency Across the Network

Vodafone is an international company that operates across 22 countries resulting in various marketing campaigns that must remain consistent within the overarching company brand.

Koutsoudakis explained that the “construct” of Vodafone’s operations as a global brand meant that there is unity created through its brand identity assets, its values and “a degree of flexibility” offered for each specific country to be able to adapt its communications as needed.

She cited the use of the global platform “Together we Can” as a brand identity that is “huge” for the brand’s U.K. campaigns as well as the speech icon that represents Vodafone around the world.

“Some of the executions are very U.K. specific but there’s enough flexibility. But at the heart, it’s the brand is still the same. It’s a reliable brand, it’s a brand network, it’s got accessible products and that’s ubiquitous no matter which country you go into, but the expression people need to feel like the brand is theirs in the U.K., so we have flexibility to do that.”

Vodafone U.K. is currently reviewing its advertising account which has been with Ogilvy for the last seven years as it begins to merge with rival network Three.

“After a strong seven-year partnership with Ogilvy, under which Vodafone has seen the brand grow both in consideration and brand power, it feels like a natural time in the brand growth cycle to review our creative and ensure we accelerate growth for the future. We are excited about this next chapter,” Koutsoudakis has previously explained in a statement.

CREDITS:

ECD: Sam Cartmell

Creative team: Holly Henderson & Georgia Horrocks

Producer: Jeremy Dunn

Assistant producer: Paolo Alberto Neri

Client lead: Justin Cox

Client partner: Lucy Nebel

Account director: Karolina Dovgialo

Strategy partner – Gareth Ellis

Junior strategist – Julia Manstead

Director: Vince Squibb

Production Co: Academy

Editor: Paul Watts

Editors: The Quarry

Post production: GPS

Music: “I Found You” by Sub Focus.

Agency: Ogilvy UK