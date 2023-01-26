Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Various brands across the plant-based meat sector have stirred up controversy with their marketing in hopes of generating debate and making consumers think hard about their diets and the benefits of cutting out animal meat.

However, one such brand became more controversial than it expected, despite aiming to highlight how its products could bring cultures together.

French company La Vie (Life), which produces vegan bacon and fully embraces the color pink across its communications, has a brand mission to make people choose to switch from animal to vegetable fat. Still less than five years old and backed by actor Natalie Portman, among others, the brand has also become a partner of Burger King’s plant-based menu internationally.

Its chief marketing officer, Romain Jolivet, joined the business in August 2021 when it was still named 77 Foods. He’d spent the previous 17 years with conglomerate Danone, lastly as its global brand director. He jokes that he made the move to the startup to finally be able to wear white sneakers in the office and put his feet on his desk after so many years in the buttoned-up corporate world.

But his real reason? He wanted “to have a positive impact as a marketer on the planet.”

He also had a “craving” for creativity and to build a brand that he didn’t feel was possible to achieve at his previous company due to the “limitations” of such a major corporation.

The vegan community is everything. They are our early lovers, our early adopters and our first defenders when we are criticized. Romain Jolivet, CMO, La Vie

“You arrive in those companies as a marketer and as a creator and at some point, there are so many people giving their opinion and there are so many restrictions. There are so many people who don’t want to be uncomfortable, who don’t want to take risks… and I’m not a big fan of that,” he said, adding that he respects the process despite his personal feelings.

Developing the creative voice

Jolivet likes to compare the brand to Oatley. He enjoys both the product and their marketing.

One of his initial moves was to work with French creative agency Buzzman, which he had admired from afar. Jolivet considered brining the agency’s CEO and creative chief, Georges Mohammed Chérif, on board. But Jolivet’s original pitch to the agency was rejected as he set too many parameters.

He was surprised, as any brand might be in that situation. But Jolivet had a strong desire to work with the agency. So he ripped up the brief, called Chérif the next day and asked him to come back with his own ideas.

This meeting started with Jolivet cooking some La Vie bacon while explaining who their customer is: vegans of all ages, health-conscious meat lovers, and people of the Jewish and Muslim faiths who don’t eat pork.

The response was a brand campaign titled “Le Rassemblement” (“The Gathering”), which ran in Paris in March 2022 and has just been rolled out around the U.K. The subsequent posters would feature the copy “A Jew, a meat-lover, a Muslim and a vegan walk into a bar and share a bacon sandwich. No joke.”

The Reaction to ‘The Gathering‘

“I went through ups and downs: ‘Yes, we must do it. No, we shouldn’t do it. Yes, we know we shouldn’t do it,’” admits Jolivet of his own first thoughts of the concept.

“The more you discuss with people, the more confused you get. ‘Is it too brave to be politically incorrect? Are people going to be offended?’ Some people tell you, ‘I love it’, and you go to Muslim people, some tell you ‘I love it’ some say ‘over my dead body.’ Then you go to the Jewish community, and people tell you, ‘I love it’ and people tell you, ‘I don’t know, maybe some people will get offended.’ And then we just decided to do it.”/

Even though he was behind running the concept, he found reticence from outdoor advertising companies such as Clear Channel and JC Decaux which first declined the campaign. It took an in-person meeting with the managing director of JC Decaux, who eventually agreed to proceed. Jolivet admits the same difficulties were experienced in other countries.

The posters were also vandalized in France. In turn, the brand launched a guerilla campaign to fix the posters by “un-vandalizing” them using stencils and spray paint. Jolivet says it was an endeavor they did not have permission to do.

However, the activity seems to have worked with an initial 40% lift in sales in France. The campaign is also credited with a 30% bump in sales in the U.K. Data also shows customers are increasingly meat eaters looking for plant-based alternatives.

“It’s a fascinating exercise because the vegan community is everything to us,” he says, adding, “They are our early lovers, our early adopters and our first defenders when we are criticized. So we absolutely need to make sure that you put yourself into the shoes of the vegan community, while trying to be attractive to all the people in the middle.”

Jolivet added that the next stage for the sector must focus on improving the quality of the experience and that the products are “superior” to meat-based products. He also believes that, as it is a category filled with challenger brands, they must all aim to “add value” rather than simply “taking small bites of the pie.”